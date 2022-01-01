How to Play at Online Casinos for Real Money

Playing at online casinos for real money is only simple at first glance.

Check the casino's reputation

It doesn't take too much from you to start playing at an online casino. All you have to do is choose the first gaming platform you see, make a deposit and start playing. However, this is a sure way to fall into the clutches of scammers or unscrupulous casino owners. To gain access to licensed games, a variety of depositing options, and high-quality service, you should verify the online casino you're about to play at. If you see that a gaming site doesn't meet some of the characteristics discussed below, you should avoid playing there. In the best case scenario, you'll simply end up with no money, and in the worst case, your details could be compromised and used in various fraudulent schemes. Therefore, it is imperative to have an idea about the casino where you decide to play.

Verify the casino's license

The online casino's license signifies the integrity and transparency of the platform. It shows that the random number generator is working properly and that there is no tampering with the results. For the players, this is an additional guarantee of the safety and security of personal and payment data.

You can check your license if you follow my instructions:

Check all the pages of the gaming platform and make sure there is information about the license number and the licensor and logo details

If you have found this information about the licensor, you should be aware that the information written refers to the governing body that issued the license

When you follow the link to the gambling regulator's website, you will examine the document provided

Look on this page for the name of the online casino where you are going to play (it can be the domain name or the company name of the owner).

If you find that the license logo is not clickable, then be sure to contact support to get an up-to-date link to the license. In case you get a negative answer and are not given a link to the regulator's license page, the casino in question is a scammer.

There is also an example of checking a Curacao license. This type of license is the most common. If you think you can check the license just by going to the website, you are wrong. To find the Curacao Egaming logo on a gaming platform, you have to scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and look for the logo of this institution on the footer. Clicking on the logo will take you to a page that shows the domain of the casino and the status of the license obtained with the date of validity.

Nowadays, there are even fake Curacao resources showing that the online casino is licensed and everything is fine. However, this is far from the case. This site is fake and all the information on it is not real. Therefore, a full, detailed and comprehensive verification can not do without. I recommend you to use only the official pages of Curacao Egaming and Antillephone. On these government sites, you will be able to check the license number and not fall into the hands of scammers.

Make sure the casino accepts players from your country

However, the license is only the tip of the iceberg. Once you've checked to make sure that this online casino accepts players from the country you live in, you'll need to make sure that the casino accepts players from the country you live in. To check this information, you need to go to the Terms and Conditions page. Look here, click on Restricted countries (territories) and check the list. If your country is not on the list, everything is fine and you can play without any problems. Why is there a list of Restricted countries? The thing is that the licensed online casino operates under a license, which is issued by a government agency. It is this body that decides which territories cannot fall under the ban and also checks for restricted countries. In other words, the licensors prohibit users from playing in countries where gambling is prohibited. Players can get around this restriction, but as soon as you start to verify your identity the fact of cheating will be revealed and you won't get your winnings. So be sure to check whether the selected online casino accepts players from your country to avoid problems.

Open an account and pass KYC

When you have checked your license and Restricted countries list and you have no questions about the game platform, you can move on to the registration process. The process of opening an account will look much the same everywhere. You will need to click on Sign Up. You'll then be required to enter your details, namely Country, City, First and Last Name, Mobile Phone number, Email, and Password. Sometimes you will need to enter your Email and Password at the beginning, and only then specify the details on the Profile page.

When your account details have been entered and you have filled in your profile with all the necessary information, you can go through the Verification (KYC) process. In most cases, you will not have to go through this process at the beginning. However, once you want to make a withdrawal, the casino staff will ask you to complete the KYC process. What documents are required for this? You will need to upload scanned copies of your identification documents. It may be a spread of your passport or driving license. Sometimes you may be asked to send your utility bill. The verification process itself is usually quick enough. You may find that this process takes up to 24 hours. Once your account is verified you can play and withdraw your winnings without any problems.

Deposit real money and start playing

Verification passed and now the question arises as to how to deposit funds. Click on the Deposit button at the top of the homepage. Here you will see the payment systems you can use to fund your account. As a rule, online casinos try to add as many systems as possible, so you can easily make deposits with minimal fees. Players are offered the most popular payments through:

Visa

Mastercard

Maestro

Neteller

Skrill

Neosurf

ecoPayz

Paysafecard

Sofort

Interac etc.

To deposit fiat currency you will be offered the best possible terms. Also, many casinos are starting to support cryptocurrency deposit and betting options. This suggests that in addition to fiat money, you will be able to fund your account using:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Ripple

Bitcoin Cash

Tron etc.

Conclusion

Perhaps now you understand that the reputation of an online casino is quite an important thing. If a gaming platform has no reputation, it will have no future. Now you know how to check online casinos for fraud and choose a truly trustworthy casino to gamble in and not worry about whether your data will be protected. After all, a reliable online casino is constantly taking care of security and improving its protection against hacks and various attacks. Use the tips I've given you and you won't be disappointed.