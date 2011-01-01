Handbook of Seed Selection For a Healthy Cannabis Plant
As this is a fairly new industry, care must be taken when choosing seeds to grow. What should every person know when purchasing marijuana seeds?
Reputable Seed Source
The most important thing to consider during cannabis seed selection is the source of the seeds. Many new companies have opted to enter the market in the hopes of making money from the legalization of marijuana. Consumers need to be wary when purchasing from a company, as they cannot know what they are getting until it arrives. They may plant the seeds only to find they don't grow or the resulting product is of low quality.
Work with a company that has been in business for some time and has an excellent reputation in the industry. This ensures the buyer is getting seeds from a healthy parent plant and that the retailer will offer a guarantee. If the grower follows all steps provided by the retailer, they will receive their money back or new seeds if the seeds do not germinate.
Feminized Seeds
Many growers today opt for feminized seeds. Cannabis seeds come in both male and female versions. However, only female plants produce the buds most growers want. Regular seeds contain both male and female varieties.
Why is this important?
If male seeds are allowed to pollinate female seeds, the grower won't get quality buds. The result product will be seedy and not fit for human consumption. Growers have two options.
They can purchase regular seeds and weed out the male plants when they grow. This takes time and effort. By purchasing female seeds, a grower can skip this step and ensure they get quality buds with every crop. Pollination will no longer be a concern.
However, this does not mean male seeds are all bad. Growers have many uses for these seeds. A person may want to consider purchasing regular seeds at least once to see the amazing things they can do with them.
Quality Seeds
A person cannot tell whether a cannabis seed will germinate just by looking at it. However, there are signs that a seed will be viable. Examine the seeds to see if they are hard and dark brown.
If the seeds are soft, pale-colored, or green, they aren't good. A person will not get a cannabis plant from these seeds. If something does grow, it won't be healthy. In addition, avoid any seeds that are visibly damaged for the same reason.
Cannabis seeds come with a teardrop shape. Size isn't of much importance when it comes to these seeds, as the size plays no role in the quality. Indica seeds often feature dark stripes on the seed casing, while sativa seeds often have tan or black mottling. Nevertheless, indica seeds do tend to be bigger than their sativa counterparts.
Indica, Sativa, or Hybrid?
Sativa plants grow tall and thin and take some time to mature. However, they produce a bigger yield than indica plants. Indica plants take on the shape of a bush and don't product as many buds as sativa strains. They don't take as long to mature as sativa plants.
In addition, indica plants are the hardier of the two. Today, many growers combine the best of sativa and indica plants in hybrid versions. Growers get the best of both worlds when they choose hybrid seeds.
Winter is the perfect time to start researching cannabis seeds and how to grow amazing marijuana plants. A person can research different suppliers and learn about the benefits of various strains. This gives them a head start on their crop. Conduct this research today, as every person should have access to an outstanding marijuana crop at all times.
