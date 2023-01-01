1.17 million 20-year-olds in Japan, fewest on record

The number of people born in 2002 who have turned 20 as of Jan. 1, 2023, was at a record low of 1.17 million, according to an estimate by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry. Of this number, there were 600,000 men and 570,000 women.

This was 60,000 people less than the estimate of 20-year-olds made at the same time last year.