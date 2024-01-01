News On Japan
PTA Outsourcing Gains Popularity

IBARAKI, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - The rise of dual-income households has brought attention to PTA outsourcing services, offering new solutions to the challenges faced by working parents.

Recently, a news team visited the sports day at Fujimigaoka Elementary School in Ibaraki Prefecture to observe these services in action.

Amid the excitement of children cheering, "We’ll win next time!" and parents watching eagerly, PTA officers were hard at work managing logistics.

One PTA member remarked, “That’s the drop-off area; please leave it open for vehicles to turn around.”

For PTA officers and event coordinators, sports day can be a whirlwind of responsibilities.

When asked if their duties ever prevented them from watching their children compete, a PTA officer admitted, “It happens sometimes. If the handover between officers doesn’t go smoothly, we might miss events.” Another parent shared, “I was managing the reception and trying to watch my child’s event—it was hectic.”

Across Japan, the traditional PTA structure is undergoing significant changes. Many PTAs have dissolved due to a shortage of volunteers. While this PTA has no plans to disband, it has introduced helpers in purple vests to ensure parents have more time to watch their children.

These helpers are professional PTA substitutes. Their tasks include checking entry passes to prevent unauthorized access, patrolling the premises, guiding spectators to designated areas, and assisting with cleanup.

On this day, the PTA hired staff through the PTA’S website, which provides such services. Five staff members worked for five hours, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a cost of approximately 70,000 yen.

Their responsibilities began at the school gate with entry pass checks. On the field, they guided spectators taking photos to designated areas. This assistance, provided by the PTA substitutes, eased the workload for PTA officers.

One PTA member commented, “It’s a relief. Asking fellow parents directly can be intimidating.”

Thanks to the support, one PTA officer, who previously found such events overwhelming, captured her third son’s first sports day on camera. She said, “Seeing my children’s lively expressions up close was the most enjoyable part.”

By utilizing PTA substitute services, both parents and children had a more fulfilling experience. Modern outsourcing solutions are proving valuable in unexpected areas of daily life.

Source: TBS

