Low-carb rice cookers fail to reduce carbohydrate: survey

A survey result shows that some electric rice cookers that claim to reduce the level of carbohydrate do not meet their advertised reductions.

When the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan tested six brands of "low-carb rice cookers", the amount of carbohydrate cut from rice was about 10% to 20% compared to normal rice. Moreover, the amount of carbohydrate reduction was due to an increase in water content without any significant difference in total carbohydrate content.

Out of the 5 brands that claim "up to 54% less sugar", 4 brands fell far short of the cut rate stated in their advertisements, possibly violating the law. ...continue reading