Low-carb rice cookers fail to reduce carbohydrate: survey
TV Asahi News -- Mar 16
A survey result shows that some electric rice cookers that claim to reduce the level of carbohydrate do not meet their advertised reductions.
When the National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan tested six brands of "low-carb rice cookers", the amount of carbohydrate cut from rice was about 10% to 20% compared to normal rice. Moreover, the amount of carbohydrate reduction was due to an increase in water content without any significant difference in total carbohydrate content.
Out of the 5 brands that claim "up to 54% less sugar", 4 brands fell far short of the cut rate stated in their advertisements, possibly violating the law. ...continue reading
Masks not required at schools from new semester
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology notified boards of education nationwide on Friday that it is basically unnecessary to wear a mask as a countermeasure against COVID in schools from the new semester.
Japan Should Increase Liquidity in Labor Market: Kishida's Adviser
Bloomberg - Mar 17
Ken Shibusawa, a member of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new capitalism panel and chairman of Commons Asset Management, discusses the challenges the economy, the government and the central bank face.
Children caught up in Japan's bizarre divorce laws
60 Minutes Australia - Mar 17
Exposing the strange law that allows children to be legally kidnapped. Australians torn apart by the way Japanese society deals with disputed divorce cases and battles over child custody.
Nest-building crows harass deer in Nara
TV Asahi News / NOJ - Mar 17
Nara's deer are getting annoyed with the "luxury" home building of crows.
Japan, SKorea take steps to restore ties
manilatimes.net - Mar 17
Japan and South Korea announced relaxed trade controls and a return of frequent reciprocal visits on Thursday, as President Yoon Suk Yeol visits Tokyo on a trip intended to rebuild ties between the regional neighbors.
WBC: Japan beats Italy 9-3 to advance to semifinals
NHK - Mar 17
Japan has advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament with a 9-3 win over Italy.
Kishida and Yoon bond over sukiyaki, omurice and beer in Ginza
Nikkei - Mar 17
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol enjoyed dinner at two restaurants after their summit and news conference Thursday, deepening their relationship in a more informal setting.
Hotels in western Japan urged not to request foreign residents' ID
Kyodo - Mar 17
The government in the western Japan prefecture of Kagawa has called on local hotel operators to stop asking foreign residents for identification when they check in, local officials said Thursday.
Former Tsukiji president arrested for selling 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission
TV Asahi News - Mar 16
The former president of a food processing company in Tsukiji, Tokyo, was arrested for selling about 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission.
Girls aspiring to become 'manga artists'
TV Asahi News - Mar 16
The popularity of "manga artists" and "scholars" soared this year in a survey of "what you want to be when you grow up?"
Lamborghini stolen to punish cheating boyfriend
FNN - Mar 16
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery causing injury after responding to a woman's request to punish her boyfriend who she believed was cheating on her.
Court orders Japan govt. to recognize lesbian Uganda refugee fleeing persecution
NHK - Mar 16
A district court in Osaka, western Japan, has ordered the central government to grant refugee status to a Ugandan woman who says she fled to Japan as she was persecuted for being homosexual.
'Harry Potter' theme park to open in Tokyo in June
Nikkei - Mar 16
Warner Bros. Studio Japan, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of the U.S. movie studio giant, will open a theme park based on the popular "Harry Potter" movie series in Japan on June 16.
Japanese Transgender Worker’s Harassment Case Victory Could Signal Change
jdsupra.com - Mar 16
In what has been deemed a rare and landmark case, Japanese labor authorities have recognized Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) harassment as a work-related disease eligible for workers’ compensation benefits for the first time.
