'Outraged by the cruelty': Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine trip

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a surprise visit to Ukraine early Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day visit.

Kyodo News said he visited a church in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that became a symbol of Russian atrocities against civilians, laid flowers at a church there and paid his respects to the victims.

“I’m outraged by the cruelty. I represent the Japanese citizens to express my condolences to those who lost their lives,” he was quoted as saying.

Ukraine hailed the visit as a "sign of solidarity" from Tokyo after more than a year of Russian invasion of the country.

"This historic visit is a sign of solidarity and strong cooperation between Ukraine and Japan. We are grateful to Japan for its strong support and contribution to our future victory," Ukraine's deputy foreign minister said.