Kishida brushes aside speculation of early snap election
Reuters -- Mar 30
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he was not thinking about dissolving parliament, brushing aside speculation he could call a snap election in the coming months to solidify his standing within his ruling party.
“It’s not on my mind now,” Kishida told parliament, when asked about the chance of dissolving parliament and calling a snap election in the near term.
“The only thing I can say is that I will face challenges that cannot be put off, and fulfill my responsibility of explaining my decisions to the public,” he said.
Kishida’s cabinet has seen public approval ratings rebound after several diplomatic successes, such as mending strained relations with South Korea and the premier’s surprise meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv. ...continue reading
Japan had weak basis for ordering 882 mil. COVID vaccine doses: audit
Japan's audit board has requested the health ministry provide supporting documentation for contracts with U.S and British coronavirus vaccine manufacturers after finding a weak basis for ordering a total of 882 million doses in fiscal 2020 and 2021.
Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missile at mock target in Sea of Japan
Russia's navy fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
A group of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday.
Exploring new horizons: Japan's defense priorities
With the revision of three key security documents in December 2022, Japan is charting a new course in its national defense strategy.
GaaSyy ordered to return passport
Japan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday ordered a popular online personality and former lawmaker, currently residing overseas and known as GaaSyy, to return his passport after police obtained an arrest warrant for him over celebrity defamation threat allegations.
Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence
Russia said on Wednesday that a division of its Bastion coastal defence missile systems had been deployed to Paramushir, one of the Kuril islands in the north Pacific, some of which Japan claims as its territory.
'Outraged by the cruelty': Japan PM Kishida visits Bucha on surprise Ukraine trip
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began a surprise visit to Ukraine early Tuesday, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighboring Russia for a three-day visit.
Japan's prime minister gets standing ovation in Delhi
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed the 41st Sapru House lecture on "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" in Delhi on March 20.
Kishida heads to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on his way by train to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a trip that coincides with a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow.
Japan plans $75 bln investment across Indo-Pacific to counter China
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new plan to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific, promising billions of dollars in investment to help economies across the region in everything from industry to disaster prevention.
Germany, Japan look to reduce dependence on trade with China
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Tokyo for a trip aimed at strengthening economic ties with Japan. Scholz has been meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The pair have been discussing ways to strengthen economic security and reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials.
Japanese prime minister lays out plan to reverse falling birth rate
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has laid out his vision to reverse Japan's plummeting birth rate, a key pillar of which is boosting parental leave benefits.
Ex-lawmaker ordered to return passport
Japan's National Police Agency is said to have requested the foreign ministry to order GaaSyy, who is now living abroad, to return his Japanese passport.
Tokyo ordered to pay damages for detained Nepalese man's death
The Tokyo government has been ordered to pay damages over the death of a Nepalese man in custody, but his family took issue with the amount because it factors in foreign law.
Taiwan bids farewell to beloved Hokkien-speaking Japanese diplomat
Yokochi Akira, Japanese deputy de facto ambassador to Taiwan, will leave his post at the end of the month. He got a rousing send-off at the Legislative Yuan on Friday after he gave a speech speaking not Mandarin, but Taiwanese.
