There are so many reasons why people all around the world dream of visiting Japan. Some desire to witness the cutting-edge technology, others come for the beautiful natural sights, and many, like us, come for the delicious food.

From the polite etiquette that comes with dining, to the process in which meats and dishes are prepared, the Japanese cuisine stands out like a star in the culinary world. Join us as we run all around Tokyo on a Japanese food tour and experience the exquisite cuisine of Japan!

Voting underway in 1st round of Japan's unified local elections

The Japan News - Apr 09

Voting is underway in the first round of unified local elections across Japan on Sunday, with issues including child-rearing support, the fight against inflation and the revitalization of regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting is underway in the first round of unified local elections across Japan on Sunday, with issues including child-rearing support, the fight against inflation and the revitalization of regional economies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Submarine rescue ship joining search for missing helicopter

NHK - Apr 09

Japan's Self-Defense Forces have dispatched a submarine rescue ship to join efforts to find a helicopter that went missing off the southern prefecture of Okinawa on Thursday. Japan's Self-Defense Forces have dispatched a submarine rescue ship to join efforts to find a helicopter that went missing off the southern prefecture of Okinawa on Thursday.

Japanese Food Tour in Tokyo, Japan: Ultimate Guide

Chad and Claire - Apr 09

There are so many reasons why people all around the world dream of visiting Japan. Some desire to witness the cutting-edge technology, others come for the beautiful natural sights, and many, like us, come for the delicious food. There are so many reasons why people all around the world dream of visiting Japan. Some desire to witness the cutting-edge technology, others come for the beautiful natural sights, and many, like us, come for the delicious food.

Body reported in waters near where GSDF chopper disappeared

Japan Times - Apr 09

A body was reportedly seen floating in the waters off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture where a military helicopter with 10 members aboard went missing a few days ago, the Japan Coast Guard said Saturday. A body was reportedly seen floating in the waters off Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture where a military helicopter with 10 members aboard went missing a few days ago, the Japan Coast Guard said Saturday.

Half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan do not want kids: survey

Kyodo - Apr 08

Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning. Around half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm showed, with respondents citing economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting as their reasoning.

Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

Japan Today - Apr 08

Nineteen Japanese men detained in Cambodia in January on suspicion of taking part in organized phone and online scams will be deported to their homeland, a Cambodian immigration police officer said Friday. Nineteen Japanese men detained in Cambodia in January on suspicion of taking part in organized phone and online scams will be deported to their homeland, a Cambodian immigration police officer said Friday.

Toyota to launch 10 new EV models by 2026

NHK - Apr 08

Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year. Toyota Motor has unveiled its new strategy for electric vehicles. The auto giant says it now aims to introduce 10 new models by 2026 and sell 1.5 million units a year.

Imperial garden party to be held without food or alcohol, sources say

NHK - Apr 08

No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years. No food or alcohol will be served at the Imperial garden party that is due to be held in Tokyo next month for the first time in five years.

Exiting BOJ chief defends monetary easing as Japan out of deflation

Japan Today - Apr 08

The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday. The Bank of Japan's monetary easing was "appropriate" and effective in jolting Japan out of deflation, and its retention under new leadership is of utmost importance as inflation expectations are heightening, outgoing Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.

The Most Horrifying Anime is Banned Worldwide, Including in Japan

cbr.com - Apr 08

Most countries, including Japan, have outlawed an anime film called Shoujo Tsubaki. Most countries, including Japan, have outlawed an anime film called Shoujo Tsubaki.

Bear meat vending machine is a first for Japan

BBC - Apr 08

Japanese vending machines, which offer whale meat, snails-in-a-can or edible insects, have a new dish on the menu: wild bear meat. Japanese vending machines, which offer whale meat, snails-in-a-can or edible insects, have a new dish on the menu: wild bear meat.

Eggs off the menu at major restaurants due to supply shortage

NOJ - Apr 07

Around 30 percent of restaurants in Japan have taken egg dishes off the menu due to a shortage of eggs and soaring prices due to the spread of avian influenza. Around 30 percent of restaurants in Japan have taken egg dishes off the menu due to a shortage of eggs and soaring prices due to the spread of avian influenza.

Kim Kardashian working on 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

dailymail.co.uk - Apr 07

Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post. Kim Kardashian has been working on a 'dream project' in collaboration with Japanese architect Tadao Ando for the past two years, according to her latest Instagram post.

Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka

Japan Today - Apr 07

An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public. An annual cherry blossom viewing event began Thursday at the Japan Mint in Osaka, with elderly and disabled invitees enjoying the sight a day before the famous springtime fixture opens to the general public.

Japan to create guidelines on use of AI chatbots in schools

Kyodo - Apr 07

The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills. The Japanese government will formulate guidelines regarding the use of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots in schools possibly by next March, officials said Thursday, as concerns grow over their impact on students' writing and thinking skills.