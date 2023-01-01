Japan's 'toxic' dolphin meat contains mercury up to 100 times safe level, test shows
The Guardian -- Apr 18
Marine conservation campaigners have lodged a complaint with police demanding that “toxic” dolphin meat be removed from sale in Japan, after a test showed a sample contained levels of mercury up to 100 times higher than the government’s recommended safe level.
Action for Dolphins (AFD), a nonprofit based in Australia, filed the complaint with police in central Japan this month, amid expert warnings that regular consumption of dolphin meat could threaten the health of consumers.
AFD said recent testing at a laboratory in Japan revealed that one sample bought in the country – a portion of Risso’s dolphin offal – exceeded the government-set regulatory limit of mercury by up to 97.5 times. A second package of Risso’s dolphin offal showed mercury levels 80 times higher than the safe limit. ...continue reading
Japan grants lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status
NHK - Apr 19
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
NHK - Apr 19
Japan's immigration authorities have granted a lesbian Ugandan woman refugee status after a court ruled in favor of her.
Toyota, Honda, Nissan Show New EVs at Auto Shanghai
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
The Japan News - Apr 19
The buzz at Auto Shanghai when it opened Tuesday was the slew of electric vehicles being showcased.
Man fatally stabbed at home in Miyagi Prefecture
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.
Japan Today - Apr 19
Police in Shibata, Miyagi Prefecture, said a 54-year-old man was fatally stabbed outside the front door to his house on Monday.
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
CNA - Apr 19
Japan's defence ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid deadly fighting, a top government spokesperson said on Wednesday (Apr 19).
CNA - Apr 19
Japan's defence ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid deadly fighting, a top government spokesperson said on Wednesday (Apr 19).
Japan visitors reach post-COVID high for March blossoms
Reuters - Apr 19
Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.
Reuters - Apr 19
Visitors to Japan surged to a post-COVID high in March, official data showed on Wednesday, as many international tourists flocked to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs were gradually lifted.
What is a 'happening bar' in Japan?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 19
Have you ever heard of a happening bar? A happening bar is as the name suggests, a bar where happenings take place.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Apr 19
Have you ever heard of a happening bar? A happening bar is as the name suggests, a bar where happenings take place.
Couple mistakenly consume poisonous daffodils instead of chives
NOJ / TV Asahi - Apr 19
A man and a woman in their 50s who mistakenly ate stir-fried daffodils instead of chives were taken to hospital earlier this week with symptoms of food poisoning.
NOJ / TV Asahi - Apr 19
A man and a woman in their 50s who mistakenly ate stir-fried daffodils instead of chives were taken to hospital earlier this week with symptoms of food poisoning.
Japan studying introduction of joint parental custody after divorce
NHK - Apr 19
A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.
NHK - Apr 19
A Japanese Justice Ministry panel has agreed to consider introducing a joint custody system for shared parental rights after a divorce, revising the current sole custody system.
Police in Japan arrest 3 Indonesians on suspicion of abandoning a body
NHK - Apr 19
Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month.
NHK - Apr 19
Police in Japan have arrested three Indonesian nationals on suspicion of abandoning the body of a man in Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, last month.
Junior high pupils take first online English speaking test in nationwide assessment
Japan Times - Apr 19
Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.
Japan Times - Apr 19
Junior high school third graders in Japan took an English-speaking test online for the first time Tuesday in the education ministry’s national achievement test held across the country.
Time to take note of Japan’s stock market again
actionforex.com - Apr 19
The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.
actionforex.com - Apr 19
The Japanese stock market has underperformed and languished against the US since the infamous burst of Japan’s property bubble in early 1990 that led to two decades of sticky deflation.
The Untold Story Of Okiku The Haunted Japanese Doll
Mystery Archives - Apr 19
The malevolent entity that inhabits the doll known as Okiku has become famous over the last century as being one of the most compelling cases for a conduit between our world and something else.
Mystery Archives - Apr 19
The malevolent entity that inhabits the doll known as Okiku has become famous over the last century as being one of the most compelling cases for a conduit between our world and something else.
ANA blunder causes $13,000 Asia-US business class tickets to be sold for just $460
straitstimes.com - Apr 19
Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan’s ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder.
straitstimes.com - Apr 19
Eagle-eyed travellers have snapped up US$10,000 (S$13,300) business-class tickets on Japan’s ANA airline for just a few hundred dollars after a currency conversion blunder.
All UAE residents can now apply for eVisas for Japan
businesstraveller.com - Apr 19
The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa.
businesstraveller.com - Apr 19
The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has confirmed that, effective immediately, all foreign nationals resident in the UAE who would otherwise require a visa to visit Japan, can now apply online for a short-term tourism visa.
Japan's 'toxic' dolphin meat contains mercury up to 100 times safe level, test shows
The Guardian - Apr 18
Marine conservation campaigners have lodged a complaint with police demanding that “toxic” dolphin meat be removed from sale in Japan, after a test showed a sample contained levels of mercury up to 100 times higher than the government’s recommended safe level.
The Guardian - Apr 18
Marine conservation campaigners have lodged a complaint with police demanding that “toxic” dolphin meat be removed from sale in Japan, after a test showed a sample contained levels of mercury up to 100 times higher than the government’s recommended safe level.
Wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida meets US First Lady Biden at White House
NHK - Apr 18
The wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited the White House on Monday to meet with First Lady Jill Biden.
NHK - Apr 18
The wife of Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio visited the White House on Monday to meet with First Lady Jill Biden.
Food Page: 1 | 2 | 3