Final footage shot by Japanese journalist killed in Myanmar unveiled 15 years later

The family of a Japanese journalist killed while reporting on Myanmar's 2007 "Saffron Revolution" released his last pictures on Wednesday, sharing footage from a recently obtained video camera that went missing since his death 15 years ago.

Kenji Nagai was shot by Myanmar military while reporting on the 2007 mass demonstrations in Yangon against Myanmar’s military rulers. But the camera, which was a key evidence for his case, went missing until now.

Man beats woman with bat outside convenience store in Nagano Pref

Japan Today - Apr 28

A woman in her 60s was beaten by a man wielding a bat outside a convenience store in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday. A woman in her 60s was beaten by a man wielding a bat outside a convenience store in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday.

Bank of Japan stays on hold but policy adjustment is coming

think.ing.com - Apr 28

The Bank of Japan held its first policy decision meeting under Governor Kazuo Ueda. As expected, the BoJ has not changed any policy settings but made significant changes to the statement. The Bank of Japan held its first policy decision meeting under Governor Kazuo Ueda. As expected, the BoJ has not changed any policy settings but made significant changes to the statement.

Elderly couple injured after being attacked by bear

NOJ - Apr 28

An elderly couple who were picking wild vegetables in Hachimantai City, Iwate Prefecture, on Thursday were attacked by a bear leaving them with facial injuries. An elderly couple who were picking wild vegetables in Hachimantai City, Iwate Prefecture, on Thursday were attacked by a bear leaving them with facial injuries.

Japan sets 30 percent target for women executives at big firms by 2030

AFP - Apr 28

Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030. Japan’s prime minister ordered his government on Thursday to begin work on increasing the number of women executives in major companies to 30 percent or more by 2030.

Japan's population projected to shrink 30 percent to 87 million in 2070

Japan Today - Apr 28

Japan's population is expected to fall to 87 million by 2070, shrinking 30 percent from 2020, a government estimate showed Wednesday, highlighting the country's need to overhaul its social security systems and restructure its urban communities. Japan's population is expected to fall to 87 million by 2070, shrinking 30 percent from 2020, a government estimate showed Wednesday, highlighting the country's need to overhaul its social security systems and restructure its urban communities.

ANA Holdings posts first net profit in 3 years

NHK - Apr 28

The operator of Japanese airline ANA says it has posted its first net profit in three years. Officials say an easing of travel restrictions around the world boosted demand for international travel. The operator of Japanese airline ANA says it has posted its first net profit in three years. Officials say an easing of travel restrictions around the world boosted demand for international travel.

Final footage shot by Japanese journalist killed in Myanmar unveiled 15 years later

South China Morning Post - Apr 28

The family of a Japanese journalist killed while reporting on Myanmar's 2007 "Saffron Revolution" released his last pictures on Wednesday, sharing footage from a recently obtained video camera that went missing since his death 15 years ago. The family of a Japanese journalist killed while reporting on Myanmar's 2007 "Saffron Revolution" released his last pictures on Wednesday, sharing footage from a recently obtained video camera that went missing since his death 15 years ago.

Losing finger not stopping Japanese deliveryman

borneobulletin - Apr 28

In the country where the word for working oneself to death was coined – karoshi – it may appear that nothing short of loss of life would stop some Japanese from carrying out their duties. In the country where the word for working oneself to death was coined – karoshi – it may appear that nothing short of loss of life would stop some Japanese from carrying out their duties.

Japan to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level on May 8

Nikkei - Apr 28

Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities. Japan has formally decided to downgrade the legal status of the novel coronavirus to a level on par with seasonal influenza on May 8, paving the way for full normalization of social and economic activities.

Kirin to buy Australian health food firm Blackmores for $1.24 billion

Kyodo - Apr 28

Kirin Holdings Co. said Thursday it will buy Australian health food company Blackmores Ltd. for AU$1.88 billion ($1.24 billion) to expand its health-related business in the fast-growing markets of the Asia and Oceania regions. Kirin Holdings Co. said Thursday it will buy Australian health food company Blackmores Ltd. for AU$1.88 billion ($1.24 billion) to expand its health-related business in the fast-growing markets of the Asia and Oceania regions.

Japan eyes bringing forward end of COVID-19 border controls to April 29

Kyodo - Apr 27

Japan is making arrangements to bring forward the lifting of its current COVID-19 border control measures to Saturday in anticipation of an increase in overseas travelers during the Golden Week holidays, government sources said Wednesday. Japan is making arrangements to bring forward the lifting of its current COVID-19 border control measures to Saturday in anticipation of an increase in overseas travelers during the Golden Week holidays, government sources said Wednesday.

Japan's ispace says moon lander unexpectedly accelerated and likely crashed

Tempo - Apr 27

Japan's ispace inc said its attempt to make the first private moon landing had failed after losing contact with its Hakuto-R Mission 1 (M1) lander when it unexpectedly accelerated and probably crashed on the lunar surface. Japan's ispace inc said its attempt to make the first private moon landing had failed after losing contact with its Hakuto-R Mission 1 (M1) lander when it unexpectedly accelerated and probably crashed on the lunar surface.

Japan safety chief under fire for ‘savouring’ eel lunch, then responding to attack on PM Kishida

South China Morning Post - Apr 27

Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago. Japan's public safety chief has come under fire for his remark that he enjoyed eel rice so much that he kept eating after his agency informed him of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's narrow escape from a pipe bomb attack two weeks ago.

Japan raises danger level in Sudan

arabnews.com - Apr 27

Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups. Japan's foreign ministry has raised the danger rating in Sudan to level three and advised against all travel to the country amid worsening violence between rival military groups.

Japan aims to draw 100 tril. yen foreign investment, digital nomads

Kyodo - Apr 26

Japan will aim to attract 100 trillion yen ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as "digital nomads," as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday. Japan will aim to attract 100 trillion yen ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as "digital nomads," as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday.