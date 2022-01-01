Cracking Open Japan's Mysterious Vending Machines: What Will We Find?

From hot drinks and snacks to umbrellas and even underwear, Japanese vending machines truly have it all.

In this video, we'll explore some of the more unusual items you can find in these machines, such as fresh salad, canned cake, and even high-quality ramen! Plus, we'll discover what is hiding in the mysterious boxes you can find at Akihabara’a Horror Vending Machines.

Whether you're a vending machine enthusiast or just curious about Japanese culture, this video is sure to be a fascinating and entertaining watch. So grab a snack from your nearest vending machine and join us as we explore the wonderful world of Japanese vending machines!