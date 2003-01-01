Japan is a very interesting country and stands out in many ways. But there is one statistic in particular that stands it apart from other developed countries. It is the only country that, despite having a population of 125 million, has very few homeless people or people living on the streets.

Exactly, only 0.003 % of the total population. Other countries such as the United States have 0.18% of their population homeless. Sweden 0.33%, and Australia 0.48%. According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the total number of homeless people in Japan is 3,448. This is the lowest figure recorded since 2003, when it exceeded 25,000 people. So, according to these figures, Japan is apparently a country that has found a solution to this problem. However, the reality of the cyber-kafé industry shows a very different picture.

How Japan 'solved' the problem of homelessness

Economics Nation - May 17

Japan is a very interesting country and stands out in many ways. But there is one statistic in particular that stands it apart from other developed countries. It is the only country that, despite having a population of 125 million, has very few homeless people or people living on the streets. Japan is a very interesting country and stands out in many ways. But there is one statistic in particular that stands it apart from other developed countries. It is the only country that, despite having a population of 125 million, has very few homeless people or people living on the streets.

The Kyujo Incident The Coup that Almost Kept Japan in WWII

Warographics - May 16

Discover the gripping true story of the Kyujo Incident - a failed coup that almost prevented Japan's surrender in WWII. Learn how small inflection points changed the course of history forever. Discover the gripping true story of the Kyujo Incident - a failed coup that almost prevented Japan's surrender in WWII. Learn how small inflection points changed the course of history forever.

What you should know about Japanese

RobWords - May 15

Japanese is full of surprises. This video is everything you need to know before you head to Japan or begin to learn the language. On my own trip I discovered that Japanese is trying its hardest to be easy for English speakers. Japanese is full of surprises. This video is everything you need to know before you head to Japan or begin to learn the language. On my own trip I discovered that Japanese is trying its hardest to be easy for English speakers.

Being Friendless in Japan

The Japan Reporter - May 13

In Japan, more and more people feel like they have no friends. Why is it so rising? And what would be the solutions for us? In Japan, more and more people feel like they have no friends. Why is it so rising? And what would be the solutions for us?

914 child mistreatment cases reported at nurseries in April-December 2022

Japan Today - May 13

A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday. A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday.

Salary increase proposed to solve teacher shortage

NOJ / TV Asahi - May 12

The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers. The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers.

Japanese children's mobility likely affected by COVID restrictions, survey finds

NHK - May 11

A survey by Japanese experts has found that children in the country have shown signs of declining mobility likely caused by restricted activities during the pandemic. A survey by Japanese experts has found that children in the country have shown signs of declining mobility likely caused by restricted activities during the pandemic.

Does Japan Really Need English Education?

The Japan Reporter - May 09

Nowadays, more and more Japanese are skeptical about the compulsory English classes in schools. Is that really necessary for us? In this video, let me share both sides of the argument in Japan. Nowadays, more and more Japanese are skeptical about the compulsory English classes in schools. Is that really necessary for us? In this video, let me share both sides of the argument in Japan.

Australia returns Ainu remains to Japan after 80 years

Japan Today - May 07

Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes. Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes.

Fewer students spell trouble for women's universities in Japan

Nikkei - May 07

Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment. Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment.

The story of a Japanese festival float model

British Museum Events - May 06

Discover the story of an intricately carved boat whose history was lost until collaborative investigations with Japanese scholars revealed it to be a model of a Japanese festival float. Discover the story of an intricately carved boat whose history was lost until collaborative investigations with Japanese scholars revealed it to be a model of a Japanese festival float.

Japan's child population drops for 42nd straight year

NHK - May 05

On a national holiday dedicated to children, the latest data shows Japan's child population has dropped for the 42nd straight year. On a national holiday dedicated to children, the latest data shows Japan's child population has dropped for the 42nd straight year.

Course on Sketching Academy: Street in Japan

Watercolor Online with Michael Solovyev - May 05

Today we will focus on how to turn a very detailed picture into a sketch. Our reference is a street in Japan, which is so filled with small elements that it is simply scary to take on. Today we will focus on how to turn a very detailed picture into a sketch. Our reference is a street in Japan, which is so filled with small elements that it is simply scary to take on.

Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers

Manila Bulletin - May 04

Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers. Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma takes up visiting professor post in Japan

newindianexpress.com - May 02

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba. Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.