Sony Group zeroes in on games, chips with financial unit spinoff
ソニーグループ 金融子会社を分離・独立させる方針
TOKYO, May 19 (Nikkei) - Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
The group announced Thursday that it is considering a stock market listing by Sony Financial Group within the next two to three years. Sony Group will maintain a nearly 20% stake in the company, which will continue to operate and provide services under the Sony name.
Thanks to Japan's tax reforms for fiscal 2023, companies can now qualify for tax relief when spinning off a unit as long as they reduce ownership to below 20%. Previously, they had to unwind their entire stake. Sony began considering its current plan in February in light of this change, and is on track to become the first company to take advantage of it. ...continue reading
May 19 (ANNnewsCH) - ソニーグループは金融子会社の「ソニーフィナンシャルグループ」を分離・独立させる方針を発表しました。 ...continue reading
Nikkei - May 19
China surpasses Japan as world's top auto exporter
China overtook Japan as the world's top auto exporter in the first quarter, spurred by rising demand for electric vehicles and increased deliveries to Russia.
Japan April trade deficit halves, imports fall for 1st time in 2 yrs
Japan's trade deficit nearly halved to a one-year low of 432.41 billion yen ($3 billion) in April, as imports dropped for the first time in 27 months on lower crude oil prices, while U.S.-bound auto shipments delivered record exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Why Japan is embracing crypto rapidly
Japan, which missed out on the Web2 revolution -- by failing to produce its own Meta, Google, Amazon, and Alibaba -- is now looking to regain its economic prowess by embracing the burgeoning crypto and Web3 industry.
Japan economy grows more than expected in Q1 after technical recession
Japan's economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter as a further easing of pandemic regulations boosted consumption.
Nikkei 225 rises above 30,000
The benchmark index for the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed above 30,000 for the first time in a year and 8 months. The gains reflect rising investor confidence amid robust earnings and improving forecasts at Japanese companies.
7 major Japanese power companies plan to raise electricity rates by up to 39.7 percent
Seven major electric power companies in Japan have announced plans to raise prices from next month, as the government has virtually accepted the increase in regulated rates for households.
Japanese millennial could soon be billionaire after his AI company's shares surge
A Japanese millennial who uses AI to help solve a problem in the rapidly aging society has hit it big.
Japan's Megabanks Predict Bumper Profit, Resist Buybacks
Japan's biggest lenders are predicting their highest profits in years. Still, a cautious outlook is holding them back from returning surplus capital to shareholders.
Nikkei 225 hits year's high as Japan earnings impress
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark index rose to its highest level this year on Tuesday. Semiconductor-related shares led the gains as investor confidence was boosted by the robust earnings forecasts of many companies.
Japan's vending machine culture is ahead of the curve
In today's Japan, millions of vending machines dispense a mountain of goods and services ranging from green tea, umbrellas, canned cakes, bananas, omikuji fortunetelling slips, noodles, batteries, T-shirts and shampoo.
Chinese cash keeps Japan's struggling hot spring resorts bubbling
An exodus of money from China has turned into a lifeline for cash-strapped inns and hotels fighting to survive after years of Covid curbs
More than 2 million Toyota users face risk of vehicle data leak in Japan
Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday the vehicle data of 2.15 million users in Japan, or almost the entire customer base who signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, had been publicly available for a decade due to human error.
Streaming giants battle to be top platform for Japanese anime
With a US$28.6 billion market value in 2022, the global anime market has grown to become one of the most popular and lucrative battlefields for streaming giants, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.
H&M re-opens in Ginza, adds first coffee shop
Fast fashion giant H&M has reopened its store in Ginza, Tokyo, after closing the doors in 2018.
Japan's hospitality and tourism industry is recovering, but there are challenges
The Japanese hospitality and tourism industry is beginning to recover in earnest after being badly hit by COVID-19.
