World's most expensive ice cream from Japan costs more than $6,000 per serving

An ice cream in Japan that costs more than $6,000 per serving was handed the title of the world's most expensive ice cream by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on May 18.

Byakuya, which was created by the Japanese ice cream brand Cellato, costs a whopping 873,400 Japanese yen (approximately $6,305) per serving. It is made with rare white truffles grown in Alba, Italy, that cost about $6,905 per pound. The ice cream also includes Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees, the residual sediment produced during sake fermentation. ... ... continue reading

Honda to return to Formula One in 2026

NHK - May 24

Honda says it will return to Formula One racing in the 2026 season, after withdrawing in 2021. The automaker has a deal to provide Aston Martin with hybrid engines.

Takeshi Kitano kills again at 76th Cannes Film Festival

vulture.com - May 24

Takeshi Kitano's Kubi is one peculiar movie, a frantic, blood-drenched, star-studded historical epic that has more beheadings per minute than most feature films.

Japanese researchers fully sequence matsutake mushroom genome

NHK - May 24

Japanese researchers say they have fully sequenced the genome of the endangered matsutake mushroom.

Japan's lower house approves bill to pool funds for defense spending

Kyodo - May 24

Japan's lower house on Tuesday approved a bill creating a special pool of funds to substantially increase defense spending despite opposition lawmakers' resistance.

World's biggest nuclear plant in Japan may stay closed due to papers left on car roof

livemint.com - May 23

A week after Japanese regulators postponed the restart of the world's biggest nuclear power plant due to safety lapses, a careless employee working from home added to the company's woes.

Japan data signals stronger recovery, aided by return of tourists

straitstimes.com - May 23

Japan's slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.

Haneda Airport to reopen Terminal 2 area for international flights

NHK - May 23

Tokyo's Haneda Airport will reopen an area for international flights in Terminal 2 in July to handle surging demand since Japan eased its entry rules. The part of the terminal had been shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan eyes revamping tax-free shopping rule to stem illicit resale

Kyodo - May 23

Japan is considering overhauling its tax-free shopping scheme for foreign visitors in response to a growing number of cases of tax-free items being resold overseas for profit at tax-inclusive prices, sources close to the matter said Monday.

World's most expensive ice cream from Japan costs more than $6,000 per serving

nextshark.com - May 23

An ice cream in Japan that costs more than $6,000 per serving was handed the title of the world's most expensive ice cream by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on May 18.

Man caught upskirting American tourist in Kyoto

News On Japan - May 22

A 53-year-old man has been arrested for filming up the skirt of an American tourist at the main hall of Kiyomizu-dera Temple, a World Heritage site in Kyoto.

Yellow sand likely to spread to eastern Japan on Pacific coast

NHK - May 22

Japanese weather officials say yellow sand from China's deserts is expected to blow into wide regions from northern to western Japan, and even spread to the Pacific coast through late Monday night.

G7 spouses experience traditional culture

News On Japan - May 22

Spouses of the leaders who participated in the G7 Hiroshima Summit visited the 400-year-old "Shukkeien Garden" in Hiroshima, which has a history going back 400 years.

Wearable binoculars gifted to G-7 spouses by Japan PM's wife

Kyodo - May 22

Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has gifted pairs of wearable binoculars to the spouses of the leaders of the Group of Seven countries and international organizations who attended the G-7 summit that concluded Sunday in Hiroshima, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Sumo: Terunofuji takes outright lead with Day 8 win over Kotoshoho

Kyodo - May 22

Lone yokozuna Terunofuji took the outright lead and became the first wrestler to clinch a winning record Sunday as he improved to a perfect 8-0 at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

Multinational demonstrators rally against G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan

CGTN - May 22

Local protesters were joined by demonstrators from the U.S., the Philippines and South Korea to rally against the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) summit and the possible establishment of an Asian version of NATO.