Narita airport to hike user fees for passengers from September

Under the plan, the operator Narita International Airport Corp will raise the passenger service facility charge by up to 330 yen, resulting in a maximum 2,460 yen, and the passenger security service fee by 20 yen, both effective for tickets issued from Sept 1, the source said.

The envisaged increase of the charges to cover costs, including for maintaining and operating facilities and running security checks, come as demand for air travel has been rapidly recovering from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

While adult passengers aged 12 and above using Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the Narita airport near Tokyo for departures would see an increase of 330 yen in passenger service facility charge to 2,460 yen, those aged between 2 and 11 would be charged 1,240 yen, up 170 yen, the source said. ...continue reading