Ninjas put to the test

Over 100 people took part in a ninja test on Sunday at 'Ninja Village' in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.

A total of 138 people aged between 10 and 70 from all over Japan participated in the "Koga-ryu Ninja Test".

Extra points were given to participants wearing cosplay.

This was the 15th time the test has been held to promote the birthplace of Koka ninja.

In the exam, in addition to a written exam on the history of ninjas, there are practical skills such as building ladders and throwing shuriken (hidden hand blade).