66,000 Students Take Part in Osaka's 'Challenge Test'

OSAKA, Sep 03 (News On Japan) - The Osaka Prefecture's unique academic assessment, known as the 'Challenge Test,' is once again being administered to third-year junior high school students this year.

The 'Challenge Test' began at a junior high school in Osaka Sayama City shortly before 9 a.m. on September 3. This test, conducted for students at public junior high schools across Osaka Prefecture, aims to standardize evaluation criteria among schools and is reflected in high school entrance exam grades.

On September 3, approximately 66,000 third-year students tackled the five subjects of Japanese, Social Studies, Mathematics, Science, and English, with results expected to be notified to students by November.

For first and second-year students, the test is scheduled to be held in January next year.

Source: MBS

66,000 Students Take Part in Osaka's 'Challenge Test'

