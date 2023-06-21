Japan slips in world gender equality rankings
男女格差 ジェンダーギャップ指数 日本は146カ国中125位 去年より順位下げる
NHK -- Jun 21
Japan has fallen in the global gender equality rankings, mainly because men have more opportunities than women in the fields of economy and politics.
Japan is ranked 125th among 146 nations in the annual Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. The country was ranked 116th last year.
The report compiles rankings for "Economic Participation and Opportunity," "Educational Attainment," "Health and Survival" and "Political Empowerment."
Overall, Iceland continues to top the list for 14 years in a row, followed by Norway, Finland and New Zealand.
Japan almost achieves parity in education and healthcare, but received poor assessments in the other two categories. ...continue reading
Jun 21 (ANNnewsCH) - 世界各国の男女格差についての調査で日本は146カ国中125位でした。116位だった去年よりも順位を下げました。 ...continue reading
Ninjas put to the test
Over 100 people took part in a ninja test on Sunday at 'Ninja Village' in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.
Tokyo warns against use of AI for summer homework
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
ChatGPT operator CEO tells Japan students AI will evolve further
Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, told Japanese students on Monday that artificial intelligence technology will evolve further.
The Truth About Female Samurai
The image of "Female Samurai" has risen a lot over the years but were there really female warriors in premodern Japan or is this just a romanticism of the times? The answer is a bit more complicated.
This Is How Japan Treat Pregnant Women
Japan is dying out. Also this is how Japan treat pregnant women.
China lures increasing numbers of research scholars from Japan
An increasing number of Japanese scholars are filling research posts at universities and laboratories in China. In the past, China had mainly welcomed engineers from Japanese companies, but it is now looking to attract academics in astronomy and other basic fields of science.
Japan's Dual Citizenship | The Real Issues
Japan's Nationality Act, which forbids multiple citizenship, has been in the spotlight after countless people lost their Japanese nationality and there is an ongoing legal battle being waged by plaintiffs arguing that the law is unconstitutional.
Saitama City ranked No. 1 in Japan for English proficiency
According to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology on May 17, Saitama City ranked first in Japan for the fourth consecutive time in terms of the proportion of junior high school students with English proficiency equivalent to or higher than Eiken Level 3, TV Asahi reports.
Why Japan's kamikaze campaign ultimately failed
In the later stages of the Second World War in the Pacific, Japan was desperate. They turned to a new tactic - kamikaze.
Japan to offer permanent residency for 4th-generation descendants
Japan is set to revise its working program for fourth-generation foreigners of Japanese descent and offer permanent residency to individuals who fulfill certain language requirements, immigration agency officials said Tuesday.
'Smile school' in Japan sees surge in demand as people shed masks post Covid
As more people shed their masks during the post-Covid era, Japan has seen a surge in demand for training in the art of smiling.
Why Blood Circulation Matters
Poor circulation slows the arrival of blood to our cells and organs. This in turn chokes delivery of vital oxygen and nutrients to tissues. The most serious problem arises when cells do not get an adequate supply of oxygen, however.
Why more US men are falling victim to Japan's anti-social hikikomori trend
In Japan, an estimated 1.5 million people - many of them young men - now live in complete isolation. Some 6,000 miles away, the United States is experiencing its own form of hikikomori.
Stone coffin opened at Yoshinogari site in southwestern Japan
The Saga prefectural government opened a sarcophagus on Monday that was unearthed at the Yoshinogari archaeological site in southwestern Japan and is preparing to study its contents.
Japanese schoolgirl talks foreigner out of suicide attempt on her way to class
On the morning of March 21, 17-year-old Ayano Iguchi was walking through Niigata City on her way to Niigata Higashi High School to attend class.
