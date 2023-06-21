Japan slips in world gender equality rankings

Japan has fallen in the global gender equality rankings, mainly because men have more opportunities than women in the fields of economy and politics.

Japan is ranked 125th among 146 nations in the annual Global Gender Gap Report released by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. The country was ranked 116th last year.

The report compiles rankings for "Economic Participation and Opportunity," "Educational Attainment," "Health and Survival" and "Political Empowerment."

Overall, Iceland continues to top the list for 14 years in a row, followed by Norway, Finland and New Zealand.

Japan almost achieves parity in education and healthcare, but received poor assessments in the other two categories. ...continue reading