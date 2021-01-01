Couple convicted of 2021 murder of Tokyo high school girl

女子高校生誘拐殺害事件　夫に懲役23年、妻に18年の判決　東京地裁

TOKYO, Jun 21 (Japan Today) - The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture.

The court sentenced Shohei Komori and his wife Izumi to 23 and 18 years in prison, respectively, for the abduction and murder of the Tokyo girl, who was strangled with a rope and stabbed several times in the back with a knife at a storage shed.

The court found their acts "brutal and well-planned." Presiding Judge Takenobu Someya said Shohei Komori had developed an obsession with the girl, whom he met on social media, and killed her out of fear of police finding out that he had abducted her.

The court judged that Izumi Komori, 30, had gone along with her 29-year-old unemployed husband from Gunma Prefecture, in the crime due to her psychological dependence on him.

But the court rejected her defense team's claim that she was in a state of diminished capacity. ...continue reading

Jun 21 (ANNnewsCH) - おととし、女子高校生を山梨県内の小屋で殺害した罪などに問われた夫婦に対し、東京地裁は夫に懲役23年、妻に懲役18年の判決を言い渡しました。  ...continue reading
Couple convicted of 2021 murder of Tokyo high school girl
Japan Today - Jun 21
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture.
What’s The Ideal Weight For Japanese Girls? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Jun 19
Japan has one of the lowest obesity rates in the world and the population is generally known to be on the slim side.
What Is It Like Being "Fat" in Japan? (Healthiest Country in the World)
JESSEOGN - Jun 19
Meet Pocha-Home, a comedian group who makes a living out of being overweight in Japan.
Man weeding Saitama riverbed dies from bee sting
NOJ - Jun 18
A man in his 50s died after being stung by a bee while weeding a riverbed in Saitama, TV Asashi reports.
LGBT fashion show on Osaka train
NOJ - Jun 18
A fashion show was held in a train in Osaka on Saturday to promote the understanding of sexual minorities.
Feminists destroy women's rights?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 16
In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.
Man in Japan arrested for stealing 1,500 Pokemon cards worth $11k
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
Footage of man kicking cow in western Japan goes viral, prompts inspection
NHK - Jun 15
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
Chicago woman found after vanishing in Tokyo
the-sun.com - Jun 15
An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.
4 cats with crushed heads found in Kobe cemetery
NOJ - Jun 14
The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.
Man arrested after Nagasaki A-bomb park paper cranes found burned
Kyodo - Jun 14
A Nagasaki prefectural government official was arrested Tuesday after paper cranes symbolizing peace were found burned at a Nagasaki park commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city in 1945.
Man arrested for robbing watch shop claims he applied for the 'job' on social networking site
Japan Today - Jun 14
Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, say a 26-year-old man who was arrested after robbing a watch store in Kawasaki on Sunday said he applied for the job on a social networking site.
Exposing the men selling videos of sexual violence filmed on public transport
BBC - Jun 12
In "Catching a pervert", the BBC Eye team exposes the men running an online business of sexual assault targeting women across East Asia.
Woman stabbed on Tokyo street; suspect jumps to his death
Japan Today - Jun 11
A 26-year-old woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo’s Koto Ward late Friday. Police said the suspect, who was in his 30s, died after having apparently jumped from a nearby apartment building where he lived.
Student dies after barbecue bursts into flames
NOJ - Jun 09
A student of a beauty school in Yanagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, has died and three other injured when alcohol was sprinkled onto a barbecue they were gathered around, setting their clothes on fire, TV Asahi reports.
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako mark 30 years of marriage
NHK - Jun 09
Japan's Emperor and Empress mark 30 years of marriage on Friday. They say they are grateful to people for expressing their heartwarming feelings to them.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        