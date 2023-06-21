Tokyo to raise public bathhouse fee for 12-year-olds and older from July
TOKYO, Jun 22 (NHK) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise the admission fee in the capital for public bathhouses, known as "sento," starting on July 1, due to soaring costs.
The fee will be raised by 20 yen, or about 14 cents, to 520 yen, or about 3.6 dollars, for people aged 12 and older. Tokyo officials say that it will be the highest price in the country.
The bath fee will remain unchanged at 200 yen for children aged between 6 and 11 and 100 yen for 5-year-olds and younger.
The hike will mark the third year in a row that bathhouse fees have been raised in Tokyo.
The bathhouse business has been suffering from rising input prices and higher equipment costs at the facilities.
The metropolitan government notes that the number of public bathhouses in Tokyo has been declining over the years. It says there were 462 facilities at the end of December last year, down 279 from 10 years ago.
Bulleting Up Mount Fuji? Just Don't Do It!
News On Japan - Jun 22
Japan has re-opened to overseas tourists, summer is here and the official climbing season for Mount Fuji is about to start, but authorities are urging caution when making an assault on Japan’s highest mountain.
News On Japan - Jun 22
Japan has re-opened to overseas tourists, summer is here and the official climbing season for Mount Fuji is about to start, but authorities are urging caution when making an assault on Japan’s highest mountain.
Tokyo to raise public bathhouse fee for 12-year-olds and older from July
NHK - Jun 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise the admission fee in the capital for public bathhouses, known as "sento," starting on July 1, due to soaring costs.
NHK - Jun 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise the admission fee in the capital for public bathhouses, known as "sento," starting on July 1, due to soaring costs.
3-month forecast sees heavy rains, extreme heat across much of Japan
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials are warning of possible heavy rains and extreme heat in western and eastern parts of the country from July through September.
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials are warning of possible heavy rains and extreme heat in western and eastern parts of the country from July through September.
Japan weather officials warn of heatstroke risk as temperatures climb
NHK - Jun 19
Weather officials in Japan are urging people to remain on the alert for heatstroke as sweltering weather is expected to continue on Monday.
NHK - Jun 19
Weather officials in Japan are urging people to remain on the alert for heatstroke as sweltering weather is expected to continue on Monday.
3 Days in Japan's Cheap Public Living Space | Internet Cafe
travelgeek - Jun 19
In this video, we will try to stay in an internet cafe as long as possible in Nagano, Japan. Just relax and enjoy the internet cafe stay.
travelgeek - Jun 19
In this video, we will try to stay in an internet cafe as long as possible in Nagano, Japan. Just relax and enjoy the internet cafe stay.
Harry Potter theme park opens!
insidethemagic.net - Jun 18
The world's biggest indoor Harry Potter theme park is now officially open in Tokyo.
insidethemagic.net - Jun 18
The world's biggest indoor Harry Potter theme park is now officially open in Tokyo.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #3 Toho Studios Godzilla
NOJ - Jun 16
Godzilla stands guard outside Toho Studios, the largest film studio in Japan, which produces around 60 movies and dramas a year.
NOJ - Jun 16
Godzilla stands guard outside Toho Studios, the largest film studio in Japan, which produces around 60 movies and dramas a year.
Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance
NHK - Jun 16
The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.
NHK - Jun 16
The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.
Japan Airlines to upgrade to Intelsat 2Ku inflight connectivity
futuretravelexperience.com - Jun 16
Japan Airlines has reached an agreement with Intelsat to upgrade about 50 Boeing 737s and 767s to the company’s 2Ku inflight connectivity solution "to offer more robust inflight connectivity for passengers".
futuretravelexperience.com - Jun 16
Japan Airlines has reached an agreement with Intelsat to upgrade about 50 Boeing 737s and 767s to the company’s 2Ku inflight connectivity solution "to offer more robust inflight connectivity for passengers".
Tokyo Station decorated with artwork by people with intellectual disabilities
NOJ - Jun 16
JR Tokai has decorated the Yaesu Central Exit ticket office of Tokyo Station and part of the wall near the slope inside the Yaesu Central South Exit ticket gate of the Tokaido Shinkansen with art works produced by artists with intellectual disabilities, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 16
JR Tokai has decorated the Yaesu Central Exit ticket office of Tokyo Station and part of the wall near the slope inside the Yaesu Central South Exit ticket gate of the Tokaido Shinkansen with art works produced by artists with intellectual disabilities, TV Asahi reports.
Tottori Sand Dunes: Japan's otherworldly disappearing desert
CNN - Jun 15
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
CNN - Jun 15
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
Trying the Junior Suite on the Japanese Ferry to Hokkaido | Shin Nihonkai Ferry
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 15
I'm taking Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Tsuruga to Hokkaido. This Japanese Ferry has Junior Suite which includes full course meals. It will be a 20 hours 35 minutes trip.
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 15
I'm taking Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Tsuruga to Hokkaido. This Japanese Ferry has Junior Suite which includes full course meals. It will be a 20 hours 35 minutes trip.
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost Y7,500 per adult
Japan Times - Jun 14
Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost Y7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed Y6,000 price tag.
Japan Times - Jun 14
Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost Y7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed Y6,000 price tag.
2 otters born at aquarium in Japan
WBNS 10TV - Jun 14
OTTER-LY ADORABLE: Two Asian small-clawed otters were born at an aquarium in Japan recently.
WBNS 10TV - Jun 14
OTTER-LY ADORABLE: Two Asian small-clawed otters were born at an aquarium in Japan recently.
Weather agency declares rainy season across Japan
Kyodo - Jun 12
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
Kyodo - Jun 12
The rainy season has officially begun across Japan, with the northeast and parts of central areas of the nation joining other regions already experiencing soggy weather, the weather agency said Sunday.
10 Things to Do in Yokohama -- Japan Tour Guide
King Kogi - Jun 12
Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan but it's often overlooked by tourists from downtown Tokyo.
King Kogi - Jun 12
Yokohama is the second largest city in Japan but it's often overlooked by tourists from downtown Tokyo.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7