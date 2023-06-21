Tokyo to raise public bathhouse fee for 12-year-olds and older from July

The fee will be raised by 20 yen, or about 14 cents, to 520 yen, or about 3.6 dollars, for people aged 12 and older. Tokyo officials say that it will be the highest price in the country.

The bath fee will remain unchanged at 200 yen for children aged between 6 and 11 and 100 yen for 5-year-olds and younger.

The hike will mark the third year in a row that bathhouse fees have been raised in Tokyo.

The bathhouse business has been suffering from rising input prices and higher equipment costs at the facilities.

The metropolitan government notes that the number of public bathhouses in Tokyo has been declining over the years. It says there were 462 facilities at the end of December last year, down 279 from 10 years ago.