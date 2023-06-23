Japan’s Stock Market Is Finally Back to 1990 Levels
On Dec. 30, 1989, Japan’s premier market index, the Nikkei 225, closed at 38,915.87, capping a year that saw a 29 percent rise and an amazing 15-year climb that helped to put Japan at the center of the global economic map. But in 1990, it fell 39 percent, marking what is now known as the end of the so-called bubble economy. The sharp fall that year was far from the end. Despite numerous attempted rallies over the years, the market was on a long and seemingly inexorable fall, hitting just 7,054.98 points in March 2009. Over 20 years, the market had fallen 82 percent.
The latest rally shows how far the market has come back, with valuations now up more than 370 percent from the 2009 nadir. And it may have a long way to go yet. While Tokyo, as of mid-June, remains 13 percent below its 1990 high-water mark, in the same time period the FTSE 100 in London has risen 213 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has soared 1,146 percent. No wonder investors are now seeing opportunity in Japan, since just catching up to the rest of the world would represent potentially large gains.
One of the main drivers in the market’s climb is a surge in inflation that started with the shortages and higher commodity prices of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the higher external costs have been a headache for all major economies, in Japan they quickly produced what a decade of monetary easing had failed to achieve: demand-driven inflation where wages and prices both rise. After nearly three decades of deflationary price pressures, Japan’s inflation rate has quickly climbed from near-zero levels to 4 percent. While that is still subdued by global standards, it is still the highest since September 1981. “A cycle between inflation and wages is finally emerging in Japan. I think this is a structural change in the economy,” said Kentaro Koyama, Japan chief economist for Deutsche Bank.
This is exactly what former Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda vowed to create when he took office in 2013. He quickly undertook a bond and equity buying spree that left the central bank holding 50 percent of all the Japanese government bonds in circulation and becoming a major holder of stocks. The target he set was a consistent 2 percent inflation rate that would be seen in both prices and wages. After 10 years in office, making him the longest-serving Bank of Japan governor in history, but with little sign of numbers moving, his goal finally came into sight just as he stepped down earlier this year. ...continue reading
Buoyed by a wave of buying from overseas, including the stamp of approval from legendary investor Warren Buffett, Japan’s economic outlook is brightening, deflationary concerns are dissipating, and the stock market is on a climb that could take it above its all-time record highs. It only took 33 years.
Cosmo Energy Holdings has won shareholder approval for a plan to fend off a possible takeover bid by activist investors.
Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF) stock has come a good 30% down from its all-time high of $16 in 2021, the year the Switch made record sales.
Auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan and about a dozen individuals in Beirut over his imprisonment in Japan and what he says is misinformation spread against him, Lebanese officials said Tuesday.
The World Trade Organization has upheld Japan's claim that anti-dumping duties by China on its stainless-steel products violate WTO rules. The international body recommends that Beijing take corrective steps.
This year's "World Competitiveness Ranking", which evaluates the business environment of each country, was announced Tuesday morning, with Japan ranked 35th, the lowest ever.
Japan Post Holdings Co and Yamato Holdings Co said Monday they will collaborate in the direct mail and small package businesses to deal with logistics shortages and increase their operations' efficiency.
A look into the peculiar relationship forming between the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan, in which the ECB calls the BOJ policy normalization a major risk to global bond markets in its official financial stability report - a rare commentary made against a fellow major central bank peer.
Hugh Selby-Smith of Talaria Asset Management says "that's not why we invest but clearly we're seeing fund flows into Japan at [a] rate that we haven't really seen over the last 15 years."
The bursting of Japan’s asset bubble in the early 1990s was one of the most consequential financial shocks suffered by a major economy. Not only did it consign the country to decades of little to no growth, it entrenched a deflationary mindset among consumers and businesses that has proved difficult to break.
Wages are rising in Japan more than they have in decades, at least for some workers. But so are prices, leaving many people feeling they must scrimp more than ever.
Berkshire Hathaway on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary National Indemnity Company has increased its stake in five Japanese trading firms to average more than 8.5%.
Uber aims to have all taxis worldwide registered on its app by 2025. But a man known as the ‘Taxi Prince’ is throwing off those plans.
East Japan Railway is offering its bullet trains to haul large quantities of goods long distances, coming to the aid of a logistics industry scrambling ahead of a legal change regarding truckers' overtime.
The U.S. Treasury Department has removed Japan from a list of major trading partners that it monitors for potentially unfair foreign exchange practices for the first time since 2016, when the current format of designation began.
The Japanese government is introducing laws that will require Apple to allow users nationwide to download apps outside their official app stores.