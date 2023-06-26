Japan aims to integrate guidelines on use of generative AI

The government's committee on AI strategy held its third meeting on Monday. The panel was formed as generative AI systems, which can generate texts and images, are becoming widely used.

The participants discussed ways to use generative AI and risks arising from its use, among other issues.

Science and Technology Policy Minister Takaichi Sanae pointed out that ministries and agencies have formed their own guidelines on generative AI. She said officials should review and integrate them so that developers and users will be able to refer to them more easily.

The committee confirmed that it will work for the integration, aiming to complete the project by the end of the year. ...continue reading