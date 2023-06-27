Media view longest 4th century sword unearthed in Japan
国内最大「蛇行剣」が初公開 奈良・富雄丸山古墳 柄に赤色顔料
NHK -- Jun 27
An iron sword from the fourth century, unearthed at an ancient burial mound in western Japan, was shown to the media for the first time, after preservationists finished cleaning one side of its blade.
The snake-like, wavy sword is more than 2.3 meters long. It was discovered last December at the Tomio Maruyama Tumulus in Nara City.
It was found alongside a shield-shaped bronze mirror. The mound dates back to the latter half of the fourth century.
The sword is the longest one of its kind ever found in Japan. It is also said to be the longest of all the contemporary swords unearthed in East Asia. ...continue reading
Japanese government shortlists three universities for research institute grant
Japan Times - Jun 28
The University of Tokyo and two other national universities were chosen as candidates to be designated as world-class research institutes eligible for substantial backing from a government fund, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
Media view longest 4th century sword unearthed in Japan
An iron sword from the fourth century, unearthed at an ancient burial mound in western Japan, was shown to the media for the first time, after preservationists finished cleaning one side of its blade.
Japanese schools to be allowed limited use of generative AI
Kyodo - Jun 22
Japan's education ministry plans to implement new guidelines allowing elementary, junior high and high schools limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, to help formulate ideas to facilitate classroom discussions, among other uses, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
How I Learned Japanese with Mostly Anime
Wolfychu - Jun 22
These are all of the methods and different material that I've used and continue to use to study Japanese, plus my animated story of how I became interested in it!
Unlocking Japanese Gay Slang: From Old-fashioned to Trending!
Tokyo BTM - Jun 22
Come along with us down the rainbow as we journey through the captivating world of Japanese gay slang! What words should you avoid using when you come to Japan - and more importantly - which ones will help you seal the deal?
Japan slips in world gender equality rankings
NHK - Jun 21
Japan has fallen in the global gender equality rankings, mainly because men have more opportunities than women in the fields of economy and politics.
Ninjas put to the test
NOJ - Jun 19
Over 100 people took part in a ninja test on Sunday at 'Ninja Village' in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.
Tokyo warns against use of AI for summer homework
NHK - Jun 15
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
ChatGPT operator CEO tells Japan students AI will evolve further
The Japan News - Jun 13
Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, told Japanese students on Monday that artificial intelligence technology will evolve further.
The Truth About Female Samurai
The Shogunate - Jun 13
The image of "Female Samurai" has risen a lot over the years but were there really female warriors in premodern Japan or is this just a romanticism of the times? The answer is a bit more complicated.
This Is How Japan Treat Pregnant Women
Asagi's Life (No BS Japan) - Jun 12
Japan is dying out. Also this is how Japan treat pregnant women.
China lures increasing numbers of research scholars from Japan
Nikkei - Jun 12
An increasing number of Japanese scholars are filling research posts at universities and laboratories in China. In the past, China had mainly welcomed engineers from Japanese companies, but it is now looking to attract academics in astronomy and other basic fields of science.
Japan's Dual Citizenship | The Real Issues
The Japan Reporter - Jun 11
Japan's Nationality Act, which forbids multiple citizenship, has been in the spotlight after countless people lost their Japanese nationality and there is an ongoing legal battle being waged by plaintiffs arguing that the law is unconstitutional.
Saitama City ranked No. 1 in Japan for English proficiency
NOJ - Jun 08
According to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology on May 17, Saitama City ranked first in Japan for the fourth consecutive time in terms of the proportion of junior high school students with English proficiency equivalent to or higher than Eiken Level 3, TV Asahi reports.
Why Japan's kamikaze campaign ultimately failed
Imperial War Museums - Jun 08
In the later stages of the Second World War in the Pacific, Japan was desperate. They turned to a new tactic - kamikaze.
Japan to offer permanent residency for 4th-generation descendants
abs-cbn.com - Jun 07
Japan is set to revise its working program for fourth-generation foreigners of Japanese descent and offer permanent residency to individuals who fulfill certain language requirements, immigration agency officials said Tuesday.
