SoftBank to develop own generative AI platform
The company will invest about JPY20 billion in a supercomputer that is crucial for processing the information that a generative AI platform requires. The machine will use microchips made by United States-based Nvidia Corp, known for making high-performance semiconductors that are used for many generative AI programs. The two companies have been collaborating in several areas including telecommunications. Once completed, the supercomputer is expected to have the highest level of information processing capabilities in Japan.
Softbank has already introduced generative AI at its call centers to assist their customer support services. The company aims to make the platform a new source of revenue by providing other companies with AI services that have a higher level of accuracy.
At a general shareholders meeting on June 20, SoftBank President and Chief Executive Officer Junichi Miyakawa announced that the company would accelerate efforts to develop its own generative AI, saying “Given the recent advancement and growth of AI, I believe we should actively work on the technology.”
Softbank’s parent company Softbank Group Corp also has been strengthening relevant AI businesses. ...continue reading
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
Four people have been injured after an explosion rocked a busy district in Central Tokyo. It happened Monday afternoon near Shimbashi station.
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
This anime, based on the popular manga serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon and which has sold over 14 million copies, enters its second phase!
Western Japan is seeing torrential rainfall. Some rivers have overflowed their banks as downpours continued over the weekend. Officials say at least one person has been killed and several are unaccounted for.
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
NHK has learned that, starting this month, Japanese electronics giant NEC is planning to offer business services based on its own generative artificial intelligence.
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
A majority of Japanese universities bolstered measures against cults recruiting on campus after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting a year ago added to concerns that students could be easy targets, a Kyodo News survey shows.
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.
The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday the government should not start the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the swimming season amid concerns over the safety of the plan.