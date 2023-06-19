Japan digital agency to be investigated over My Number problems

The government's Personal Information Protection Commission will consider issuing administrative guidance to the agency after conducting an on-site inspection as early as this month, suspecting its risk management and countermeasures were inadequate when linking bank accounts for the receipt of state benefits.

The commission is also considering issuing administrative guidance to the Fujitsu Ltd unit that provided the system following a series of cases involving the issuance of incorrect resident and other certificates to My Number cardholders.

In the cases related to bank accounts for the receipt of state benefits, people in charge of registering IDs at local governments mistakenly linked information to the accounts, resulting in the leakage of bank account information. ...continue reading