Widow of assassinated Japan PM Abe Shinzo plans Taiwan visit

On the first anniversary of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Saturday (July 8), Japan’s envoy announced the politician’s widow was making plans to visit Taiwan this month.

Abe was shot as he was delivering a speech at an outside campaign event for a legislative candidate in the city of Nara. Over the years, he had built up a reputation as a friend of Taiwan, also coining the phrase “if Taiwan has an emergency, then Japan also has an emergency.”

His widow, Abe Akie, was planning to travel to Taiwan in July, said Izumi Hiroyasu, the head of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA). The Japanese envoy said he hoped she would be able to experience the sincerity of the Taiwanese people, CNA reported. ...continue reading