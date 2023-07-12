North Korea fires longest-range missile before South Korea-Japan meeting

North Korea fired a long-range missile off its east coast on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of the leaders of South Korea and Japan on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Lithuania to discuss rising threats, including a nuclear-armed North Korea.

The missile flew for 74 minutes for a distance of about 1,000km, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

It was the longest flight time yet recorded by a North Korean missile and came a day after a rare meeting between the US, South Korea and Japan in Hawaii.

South Korean and US officials met immediately after the launch to reiterate their strengthened joint defence. ...continue reading