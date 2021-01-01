Exploring Tokyo's Curry Land | We Tried 3 Curry Restaurants in Shimokitazawa
Today’s byFood adventure takes us on a curry-hunt in Shimokitazawa, a bohemian neighborhood in Tokyo’s Setagaya ward. Shizuka takes in the neighborhood atmosphere, indulges in a curry-feast, and tests the limits of her spice-tolerance.
Shimokitazawa–or Shimokita, as it’s affectionately referred to by the locals–is a charming residential neighborhood near Shibuya. Known for its eclectic thrift stores, multiple dining precincts, relaxed atmosphere, and… curry!
Shizuka begins her culinary journey at Kyuyam-tei Shimokita-sou. She takes a seat and peruses the menu before settling on a shop specialty–a mixed three-curry plate (zen-gake) with a soup curry used to combine the flavors at the end. Belly full but ready for more, she ventures over to Soup Curry Ponipirika. Two curries and one serving of aburi cheese rice, please!
The final stop on this curry-fuelled voyage is Magic Spice, where our brave host faces a curry that sets her mouth on FIRE!
Kyoto's Gion Festival reaches climax with float procession
Spectators have packed the streets of the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto to see the highlight of the traditional Gion Festival -- a procession of ornately decorated floats.
Spectators have packed the streets of the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto to see the highlight of the traditional Gion Festival -- a procession of ornately decorated floats.
Dolphins ram into swimmers at popular beach in Japan
A spate of dolphin attacks on swimmers at a popular tourist beach in Japan in a single day has prompted serious warnings by the country’s officials.
A spate of dolphin attacks on swimmers at a popular tourist beach in Japan in a single day has prompted serious warnings by the country’s officials.
Japan: No Country For PLUS-SIZE Western Women
Japan as a nation takes fat shaming to a whole new level.
Japan as a nation takes fat shaming to a whole new level.
Why Many Japanese Women Do Papa-Katsu?
There are three main types of dates: tea, meal, adult.
There are three main types of dates: tea, meal, adult.
Swimmers injured in dolphin attacks on Japan beach
Four swimmers have been injured in dolphin attacks on a beach in central Japan, officials say.
Four swimmers have been injured in dolphin attacks on a beach in central Japan, officials say.
Saudi Arabia, Japan approve 26 economic agreements to bolster bilateral ties
Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations on Sunday at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations on Sunday at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah.
Japan's Oda wins men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon
Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon for the first time. It is his second Grand Slam title following the French Open last month.
Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon for the first time. It is his second Grand Slam title following the French Open last month.
Suzuki Ryohei wins New York Asian Film Festival's 'Rising Star' award
Japanese Actor Suzuki Ryohei has won the Screen International Rising Star award at the New York Asian Film Festival for his performance in the gay romance drama "Egoist."
Japanese Actor Suzuki Ryohei has won the Screen International Rising Star award at the New York Asian Film Festival for his performance in the gay romance drama "Egoist."
Man dies from being hit by float at Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival
A man died Saturday after he was hit by a 1-ton float during a major summer festival in southwestern Japan, police said.
A man died Saturday after he was hit by a 1-ton float during a major summer festival in southwestern Japan, police said.
Quake-damaged Minami-aso Railway fully reopens for first time in 7 years
The Minami-aso Railway in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has resumed full operations after a seven-year partial suspension following a series of powerful earthquakes.
The Minami-aso Railway in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has resumed full operations after a seven-year partial suspension following a series of powerful earthquakes.
Northeastern Japan pounded by heavy rain
People in northeastern Japan are dealing with a record amount of rainfall. Weather officials are urging them to stay on the alert for flooding and landslides.
People in northeastern Japan are dealing with a record amount of rainfall. Weather officials are urging them to stay on the alert for flooding and landslides.
Brazilian police arrest man for suspected murder of his wife, daughter in Japan
Brazilian police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.
Brazilian police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.
Man gets 10 years for fatally scalding 3-year-old boy with hot water
A court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10 years in prison for scalding his girlfriend's 3-year-old son to death with hot shower water at their apartment in Osaka Prefecture in August 2021.
A court on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10 years in prison for scalding his girlfriend's 3-year-old son to death with hot shower water at their apartment in Osaka Prefecture in August 2021.
Is Oppenheimer banned in Japan?
There is speculation that Oppenhimer will not be released in Japan.
There is speculation that Oppenhimer will not be released in Japan.
Is Japan poised for an economic revival?
This question is being asked amid newfound optimism by foreign investors in Japan’s stock market. It has been the one of top-performing markets globally this year, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 23 percent to a 33-year high.
This question is being asked amid newfound optimism by foreign investors in Japan’s stock market. It has been the one of top-performing markets globally this year, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 23 percent to a 33-year high.
