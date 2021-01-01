Exploring Tokyo's Curry Land | We Tried 3 Curry Restaurants in Shimokitazawa

Today’s byFood adventure takes us on a curry-hunt in Shimokitazawa, a bohemian neighborhood in Tokyo’s Setagaya ward. Shizuka takes in the neighborhood atmosphere, indulges in a curry-feast, and tests the limits of her spice-tolerance.

Shimokitazawa–or Shimokita, as it’s affectionately referred to by the locals–is a charming residential neighborhood near Shibuya. Known for its eclectic thrift stores, multiple dining precincts, relaxed atmosphere, and… curry!

Shizuka begins her culinary journey at Kyuyam-tei Shimokita-sou. She takes a seat and peruses the menu before settling on a shop specialty–a mixed three-curry plate (zen-gake) with a soup curry used to combine the flavors at the end. Belly full but ready for more, she ventures over to Soup Curry Ponipirika. Two curries and one serving of aburi cheese rice, please!

The final stop on this curry-fuelled voyage is Magic Spice, where our brave host faces a curry that sets her mouth on FIRE!