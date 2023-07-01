Fugitive ex-auto tycoon Ghosn sues Nissan for irreparable damage

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal lawsuit in Lebanon against the Japanese company, vowing to make it pay for "the damage that cannot be repaired."

The lawsuit is "based on many crimes that Nissan has committed in Lebanon," Ghosn said online at a press conference held in Tokyo. But he did not elaborate on the details of the suit.

The remarks came after Reuters news agency reported in June that Ghosn sued Nissan and others, seeking over $1 billion in damages over allegations that include defamation. However, it was unclear if this was the same lawsuit Ghosn mentioned or a separate one. ...continue reading

Jul 19 (テレ東BIZ) - 日産自動車の元会長カルロス・ゴーン被告がオンラインで会見し、自らの逮捕をめぐり誹謗中傷や事実の捏造などがあったとして、逃亡先のレバノンで日産自動車などに対し10億ドル＝およそ1,400億円の損害賠償を求める訴訟を起こしたことを明らかにしました。ゴーン氏はまた日産自動車を刑事告訴したとも説明しました。