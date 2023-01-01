Longest living Japanese people avoid 6 foods that over 300 million Americans eat daily

Have you ever wondered why Japanese people have some of the longest life expectancies in the world? The secret lies not only in their culture and lifestyle but also in their dietary choices.

It's fascinating to know that the longest-living people from Japan consciously avoid six foods that over 300 million Americans consume daily. There's a whole lot of wisdom behind these choices and exploring how avoiding these foods can contribute to a longer and healthier life.

The six foods that the longest-living Japanese stay away from are commonly found in a standard American diet. These foods include sugary drinks, fast food, processed meats, sugary cereals, cream cheese and candy.

By eliminating these foods from their diet, the Japanese have found a way to minimize health risks and optimize their well-being.