Longest living Japanese people avoid 6 foods that over 300 million Americans eat daily
MSN -- Jul 21
Have you ever wondered why Japanese people have some of the longest life expectancies in the world? The secret lies not only in their culture and lifestyle but also in their dietary choices.
It's fascinating to know that the longest-living people from Japan consciously avoid six foods that over 300 million Americans consume daily. There's a whole lot of wisdom behind these choices and exploring how avoiding these foods can contribute to a longer and healthier life.
The six foods that the longest-living Japanese stay away from are commonly found in a standard American diet. These foods include sugary drinks, fast food, processed meats, sugary cereals, cream cheese and candy.
By eliminating these foods from their diet, the Japanese have found a way to minimize health risks and optimize their well-being. ...continue reading
Japan inflation accelerates slightly as food prices soar
NHK - Jul 21
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
Rainy season ends in 3 regions west of Tokyo, Japan's weather officials say
NHK - Jul 21
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season appears to have ended in three regions west of Tokyo.
Chinese girls fighting Japanese policemen
mashew.com - Jul 21
In the early morning of July 17 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, an incident occurred in which a Chinese woman punched and kicked a Japanese police officer.
Bitcoin gains popularity in Japan as Yen’s volatility escalates
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 21
Bitcoin has found a new home in Japan. Since the Federal Reserve (Fed) began its aggressive interest rate hike campaign in March 2022, the Japanese yen has significantly depreciated.
Japan's sole custody laws have been criticised for incentivising child abduction, but the system may be about to change
MSN - Jul 21
Japan is an outlier among wealthy nations in not recognising joint custody, where both parents can spend time with their children after a break-up.
Japan becomes 2nd Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Central Tokyo condo price soars to record high in first half of 2023
Kyodo - Jul 21
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
Mother served fresh warrant for claiming money by starving daughter
Kyodo - Jul 20
A 34-year-old mother in Osaka Prefecture has been served a fresh arrest warrant for allegedly swindling a cooperative out of mutual aid money by starving her child to the point of hospitalization for low blood sugar in January, according to police.
Nissan to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard from 2025
Nikkei - Jul 20
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
Haneda Airport reopens Terminal 2 International Flight Area
NHK - Jul 20
Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopened the International Flight Area in Terminal 2 on Wednesday. That section of the terminal was shut down, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign visitors to Japan top 10 million in first half of 2023
NHK - Jul 20
The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 10 million in the first half of this year according to a government estimate.
Bear vanishes after holed up in bunny park
News On Japan - Jul 20
Police have called off their watch over the Tsuki Usagi no Sato rabbit park after a search revealed the bear they feared holed up in the facility in Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, was not there.
World's most powerful passports: Japan loses top spot in Henley ranking
Forbes - Jul 20
The newly updated 2023 Henley Passport Index, based on official and exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has revealed a newly crowned winner of the world’s most powerful passport.
Chain of body hair removal clinics for men sued after suspending services
NHK - Jul 20
A total of 110 men filed lawsuits with courts in Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere in Japan on Wednesday, demanding a refund from a chain of body hair removal clinics for men.
