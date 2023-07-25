North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles

Ministry officials said the two missiles were fired eastward from an inland area of North Korea, with the first launch at around 11:54 p.m. and the second at about 11:59 p.m.

The officials believe that the missiles flew some 350 to 400 kilometers and reached an altitude of roughly 100 kilometers.

They said there have been no reports of damage to Japanese vessels or aircraft from the missiles.

The Japanese government lodged a protest with North Korea, saying the country's actions violate UN Security Council resolutions and threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community.

North Korea said it test-fired a newly developed solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on July 12. This was followed by the launches of two ballistic missiles a week later.

The latest launches marked the 14th time this year for North Korea to fire ballistic missiles or projectiles that use ballistic-missile technology.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency says Monday's missile-firings may have been in response to visits to the South by US submarines.

A US nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying nuclear weapons made a port call in Busan for four days through July 21.

Another US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in Jeju Island on Monday.

North Korea is preparing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice on July 27.

Japan, South Korea and the United States are wary of possible further action by North Korea.

Jul 25 () - 政府関係者によりますと、北朝鮮から発射された弾道ミサイルの可能性のあるものは、日本のEEZ（排他的経済水域）の外側に落下したとみられるということです。