North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
北朝鮮弾道ミサイルの可能性があるもの EEZ外に落下 政府関係者
Ministry officials said the two missiles were fired eastward from an inland area of North Korea, with the first launch at around 11:54 p.m. and the second at about 11:59 p.m.
The officials believe that the missiles flew some 350 to 400 kilometers and reached an altitude of roughly 100 kilometers.
They said there have been no reports of damage to Japanese vessels or aircraft from the missiles.
The Japanese government lodged a protest with North Korea, saying the country's actions violate UN Security Council resolutions and threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community.
North Korea said it test-fired a newly developed solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on July 12. This was followed by the launches of two ballistic missiles a week later.
The latest launches marked the 14th time this year for North Korea to fire ballistic missiles or projectiles that use ballistic-missile technology.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency says Monday's missile-firings may have been in response to visits to the South by US submarines.
A US nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying nuclear weapons made a port call in Busan for four days through July 21.
Another US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in Jeju Island on Monday.
North Korea is preparing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice on July 27.
Japan, South Korea and the United States are wary of possible further action by North Korea.
NHK - Jul 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday night, and that they appear to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
WION - Jul 24
A major Japanese newspaper came out with a survey finding that the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is rapidly losing support of the public in the country. The public support of the Prime Minister Kishida's cabinet fell by nearly 20 points to 28% in the last two months.
INQUIRER.net - Jul 21
Images released by Russia's Defense Minister show Russia and China conducting a joint military exercise in the Sea of Japan.
NHK - Jul 19
The Japanese government has condemned North Korea's latest round of missile launches.
South China Morning Post - Jul 18
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked of a tour of the Middle East on July 16, 2023, in Saudi Arabia, with stops expected in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
arabnews.com - Jul 17
Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations on Sunday at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's defense ministry says North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday morning. It's believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Kyodo - Jul 11
Japan did not voice opposition Monday to a U.S. plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, with some NATO members concerned over the supply of the weapons ahead of their summit later this week.
NHK - Jul 10
French President Emmanuel Macron has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to plans to set up a liaison office in Japan.
Taiwan News - Jul 09
On the first anniversary of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Saturday (July 8), Japan’s envoy announced the politician’s widow was making plans to visit Taiwan this month.
NHK - Jul 08
A memorial service for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was held on Saturday to mark one year since he was fatally shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
Japan Today - Jul 08
Japan's Digital Agency will be investigated over the My Number national identification system after a number of IDs were erroneously registered with the information of other people, the government said Friday.
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a new system to release treated and diluted water into the ocean from the troubled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. This means all logistical preparations have been completed.
ANC - Jul 07
Japan’s criticism of what it called China’s dangerous behavior in the South China Sea.
Nikkei - Jul 07
NATO and Japan have concluded negotiations over a new cooperation document and are preparing to announce the pillars at the Vilnius Summit next week, Nikkei Asia has learned.
BBC - Jul 04
A UN watchdog has said that Japan's plan to release waste water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea complies with international standards.