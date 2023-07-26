Get ready to zip 1740 meters across Japan's islands
【仰天】最高時速110キロ・長さ1740メートル！お値段は？
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Jul 27 (News On Japan) - An ambitious plan to build a 1740-meter zipline [flying fox] over the Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu islands took a step closer to reality this week with the mayors of two cities establishing a project team.
On Tuesday, the mayors of Shimonoseki City, Yamaguchi Prefecture and Kitakyushu City, Fukuoka Prefecture, launched a project team for the Kanmon Strait Mega Zip Line which, if completed, would slide about 130 meters above the sea at a maximum speed of 110 kilometers per hour for 90 seconds.
北九州と下関、ワイヤロープで結ぶ 両市が構想プロジェクトチームhttps://t.co/AehaoplWqz— 西日本新聞me (@nishinippon_dsg) July 26, 2023
計画するジップラインは、下関市の火の山と門司区和布刈地区を結ぶ全長1740メートル。実現すれば日本一の長さになる。2025年春の開業を目指している。#北九州市 #下関市 #西日本新聞me
Jul 27 (日テレNEWS) - ワイヤロープを滑り降りるアクティビティー「ジップライン」。今、本州と九州の間を横断する「関門海峡メガジップライン」の計画が進められています。その距離は1740メートル！ ...continue reading
Dangerously high temperatures forecast across Japan
World's largest art: manga mania hits rice paddy
More Japan tourist hot-spots imposing hotel taxes to fund promotions
QUITTING the 9-5 to see THE JAPAN YOU NEVER KNEW EXISTED
Rainy season over in Tokyo area and northeastern Tohoku region
Rainy season ends in 3 regions west of Tokyo, Japan's weather officials say
GION MATSURI - Kyoto's most important festival
Photographing The World: Japan
15 Things That Can't Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Haneda Airport reopens Terminal 2 International Flight Area
Foreign visitors to Japan top 10 million in first half of 2023
World's most powerful passports: Japan loses top spot in Henley ranking
Japan's $184 Domestic First Class Flight from Osaka to Tokyo | ANA
Kyoto's Gion Festival reaches climax with float procession
Dolphins ram into swimmers at popular beach in Japan
