First peek inside Japan's tallest skyscraper
Mori Building President Shingo Tsuji: "The city that we have envisioned as the future of Hills is finally taking shape. It will become a new standard for urban development, and Tokyo will undergo significant changes from here."
Opening in November in Tokyo's Minato Ward, "Azabudai Hills" features a main tower with 64 above-ground floors.
With a height of approximately 330 meters, it will become the tallest building in Japan, surpassing Osaka's "Abeno Harukas."
In addition to commercial and medical facilities, the complex will include offices and residences with views of Tokyo Tower and Skytree.
The entire development will be home to approximately 3,500 residents and accommodate a workforce of 20,000 people.
In the city center, near Tokyo Station, there are plans to construct a 390-meter-tall building in the fiscal year 2027.
News On Japan - Aug 08
