Former breeder arrested for animal abuse

The arrested woman had been keeping dogs and cats in cages, which were visibly dirty and covered in feces.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested for violating animal welfare laws. She is accused of keeping 5 dogs and 29 cats in cages filled with excrement in May of this year.

During police questioning, the woman admitted to the allegations, explaining that her urinary tract inflammation and back pain caused her to neglect cleaning up the mess.

Additionally, she is suspected of selling 5 cats to a local pet shop without proper registration.

The former breeder reportedly continued to sell cats even after her registration was revoked, earning approximately 4 million yen by selling about 50 cats.