Former breeder arrested for animal abuse
【虐待か】“汚物”ケージに犬猫34匹…元ブリーダー74歳の女逮捕
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 09 (News On Japan) - A 74-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City has been arrested on suspicion of abusing 34 dogs and cats, keeping them in cages piled with excrement.
The arrested woman had been keeping dogs and cats in cages, which were visibly dirty and covered in feces.
According to the police, the suspect was arrested for violating animal welfare laws. She is accused of keeping 5 dogs and 29 cats in cages filled with excrement in May of this year.
During police questioning, the woman admitted to the allegations, explaining that her urinary tract inflammation and back pain caused her to neglect cleaning up the mess.
Additionally, she is suspected of selling 5 cats to a local pet shop without proper registration.
The former breeder reportedly continued to sell cats even after her registration was revoked, earning approximately 4 million yen by selling about 50 cats.
Aug 09 (日テレNEWS) - 福岡県久留米市で、排せつ物が積み重なったケージで犬と猫合わせて34匹を飼育して虐待した疑いで、74歳の女が逮捕されました。
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun moving north off Japan's Kyushu region
NHK - Aug 09
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is barreling north and has engulfed southwestern Japan's Kagoshima and Kumamoto prefectures in heavy winds and rain.
Crowdfunding success for financially stressed museum
News On Japan - Aug 09
Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
Former breeder arrested for animal abuse
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 74-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City has been arrested on suspicion of abusing 34 dogs and cats, keeping them in cages piled with excrement.
Teacher uses illegal coco leaves to teach elementary students about drugs
News On Japan - Aug 09
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.
Tokyo's Shibuya deputy mayor resigns for calling assemblywoman 'pig'
Japan Today - Aug 09
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
Vietnamese man flees after stabbing police officer in head
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
Keeping "Bull Sumo" Alive | The Last Bullfighters of Japan
Al Jazeera - Aug 09
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
Japan's former prime minister meets Taiwan president, seeks stronger ties
NHK - Aug 09
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.
Tokaido Shinkansen phases out snack carts
The Standard - Aug 09
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
'Once Upon a Crime' trailer: Fairy tales collide in Japanese film
UPI - Aug 08
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Once Upon a Crime. The streaming service shared a trailer for the Japanese fantasy film Monday.
Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan
The News - Aug 08
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
First peek inside Japan's tallest skyscraper
News On Japan - Aug 08
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
China breached Japan's classified defense networks, The Washington Post reports
NHK - Aug 08
A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.
Police unveil anti-burglary glass
News On Japan - Aug 08
As a measure against a series of robbery incidents targeting jewelry and pawn shops, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have unveiled shatter-resistant anti-burglary glass using a unique layer of film.
Two horses die of heatstroke at Fukushima festival
News On Japan - Aug 08
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
Japan's train stations usher in tap-to-pay gates for credit cards
Nikkei - Aug 08
Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.
