Crowdfunding success for financially stressed museum

One reason for the large number of donations is the presence of "extremely rare" rewards.

On August 7th, the National Museum of Science launched a crowdfunding campaign, achieving its 100 million yen goal in just one day.

The funds are ear-marked for installing a 4-meter fence to alleviate congestion preventing the entry of emergency vehicles and to enhance safety by reducing the risk of overcrowding accidents.

Unique rewards available only through this campaign include experiences like entering the cockpit of a YS-11 airplane (priced at 500,000 yen), an original handbook of researchers' favorite specimens (priced at 15,000 yen), and animal collection and preservation at the museum (priced at 20,000 yen, already sold out).