Crowdfunding success for financially stressed museum
“クラウドファンディング”2日で3億円超 “資金難”の「国立科学博物館」に寄付集まる
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 09 (News On Japan) - Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
One reason for the large number of donations is the presence of "extremely rare" rewards.
On August 7th, the National Museum of Science launched a crowdfunding campaign, achieving its 100 million yen goal in just one day.
The funds are ear-marked for installing a 4-meter fence to alleviate congestion preventing the entry of emergency vehicles and to enhance safety by reducing the risk of overcrowding accidents.
Unique rewards available only through this campaign include experiences like entering the cockpit of a YS-11 airplane (priced at 500,000 yen), an original handbook of researchers' favorite specimens (priced at 15,000 yen), and animal collection and preservation at the museum (priced at 20,000 yen, already sold out).Official website: National Museum of Nature and Science
Aug 09 (TBS NEWS) - コロナ禍での減収や光熱費の高騰を受け、文化財の保管などが困難になったとして国立科学博物館が、クラウドファンディングによる寄付を募りました。すると開始から2日で3億円を突破。一体、なぜそこまで寄付が集まったのか?解説します。 ...continue reading
SoftBank Group narrows Q1 loss as Vision Fund rebounds
SoftBank Group on Tuesday announced a net loss of 477 billion yen ($3.3 billion), in the three months ending June, slicing its loss by 85%, year-on-year, thanks to an improving valuation for its flagship Vision Fund, as technology stocks rebound.
First peek inside Japan's tallest skyscraper
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
Inflation concerns loom over Japan's central bank as 2 percent target comes into focus
Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.
Japan current account in black for 5th month as trade balance swings to surplus
Japan's current account balance logged the fifth straight month of surplus in June as the trade balance swung to a surplus, government data showed on Tuesday, easing some concerns about any decline in purchasing power of the world's third largest economy.
Toshiba prepares for $14b deal to go private
Toshiba said a previously announced scheme to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private in a deal worth around $14 billion will launch on Tuesday.
Japan to increase prohibition of car exports to Russia
Japan will increase the prohibition of vehicle exports to Russia to include new and used vehicles over 1900cc as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.
Universal Studios Japan jumps into world's top 3 most-visited theme parks
Universal Studios Japan jumped to the No. 3 spot among the world's most visited theme parks last year, finding success with a mix of Hollywood and Japanese characters after more than 100 billion yen ($700 million) in investments over the past decade.
Japan has millions of cheap abandoned homes. Here's what to know before you buy one.
Japan has millions of abandoned houses in the countryside, and the country is struggling to fill them.
China on its way to become Japan of 1990s
Will China soon resemble the Japan of the 1990s analysts at JP Morgan definitely feel that way.
Toyota unveils new Land Cruiser models, including first hybrid type
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled its new Land Cruiser models, including the series' first hybrid type. The move reflects the global auto giant's carbon neutrality strategy to avoid solely focusing on electric vehicles.
Toyota posts record sales, profits for April-June quarter
Toyota Motor says it has posted record sales and profits for the April-to-June quarter.
European Commission: Submarine cable project can extend to PH from Japan
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a submarine cable project that would link Europe to Japan may extend to the Philippines first before it reaches the rest of Southeast Asia.
ANALYSIS-Bank of Japan's opaque policy shift means stronger, wilder yen
The Japanese yen is on a bumpy path towards strengthening after Friday's central bank policy change, threatening to upend the carry trade, one of this year's most popular strategies, as the currency inevitably becomes more expensive.
Dead roadside trees found around scandal-hit Bigmotor outlets
Roadside trees in front of numerous outlets of scandal-hit used car dealership chain Bigmotor Co. were found to have withered unnaturally, local authorities across Japan said Thursday as they began looking into the cases.
All eyes are on Bank of Japan with a possible midnight meeting
The Bank of Japan is set to keep ultra-low interest rates on Friday but may make minor tweaks to extend the lifespan of its yield control policy, which is facing scrutiny amid prospects of sustained inflation.
