Why 'marriage activity' doesn't increase the marriage rate?
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Aug 11
Have you ever heard of the term "kon-katsu" in English? It can be directly translated as marriage activity.
Marriage activity is totally different from dating or hooking up. It's not looking for a partner to have a fun. Marriage activity is looking for a permanent partner to live with.
In Japan, for women it's like finding a permanent ATM and for men is looking for a permanent housing mate.
Marriage activity is now very common in Japan, especially among women in their 20s to 30s.
Woman dies after bear attack in northern Japan
News On Japan - Aug 11
An 83-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a bear in Ichinohe Town, Iwate Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Violence sparks controversy at Aomori Nebuta Festival
News On Japan - Aug 10
Footage of a lead participant striking a "nebuta" float puller during Aomori's Nebuta Festival, which returned to its regular schedule after a 4-year hiatus, has been circulating on social media, sparking controversy.
Tokyo police arrest another university student for marijuana possession
NHK - Aug 10
Sources close to Japanese investigators say a 21-year-old member of Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing team has been arrested for possessing marijuana.
Grisly remains of headless cat found in Kobe
News On Japan - Aug 10
The decapitated body of a cat with its head and tail missing was found Wednesday morning on the roadside in Nishi Ward, Kobe City.
Prince Harry to move to JAPAN?! - 'I would happily live here!'
GBNews - Aug 10
Prince Harry has said he would 'happily live' in Japan during a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy in Tokyo.
Former breeder arrested for animal abuse
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 74-year-old woman in Fukuoka Prefecture's Kurume City has been arrested on suspicion of abusing 34 dogs and cats, keeping them in cages piled with excrement.
Vietnamese man flees after stabbing police officer in head
News On Japan - Aug 09
A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan
The News - Aug 08
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
Two horses die of heatstroke at Fukushima festival
News On Japan - Aug 08
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
Woman stabbed in Osaka apartment, attacker later jumps from nearby building
News On Japan - Aug 07
A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
Teen boy stabbed in Tokyo, suspicious men spotted on CCTV
News On Japan - Aug 07
A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.
Why young Japanese people stopped dating
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Interview with an Atomic bomb survivor in Hiroshima
TAKASHii from Japan - Aug 07
We are the last generation to meet survivors and It won’t be too long before these stories won’t be told in person anymore.
U.N. group says people abused by late Japanese boy band producer deserve apologies and compensation
AP - Aug 05
The men who came forward to allege they were sexually abused as teenagers by Japanese boy band producer Johnny Kitagawa now have a powerful listener: the United Nations.
How Japan's Dating Culture Has Been Changing - The Birthrate Issue (Pt.3)
The Japan Reporter - Aug 05
Japan's birth rate continues to decline and the government has pledged more financial aid to reverse the trend. But many people still hesitate to have children.
