Why 'marriage activity' doesn't increase the marriage rate?

Have you ever heard of the term "kon-katsu" in English? It can be directly translated as marriage activity.

Marriage activity is totally different from dating or hooking up. It's not looking for a partner to have a fun. Marriage activity is looking for a permanent partner to live with.

In Japan, for women it's like finding a permanent ATM and for men is looking for a permanent housing mate.

Marriage activity is now very common in Japan, especially among women in their 20s to 30s.