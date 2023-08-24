Japan: N.Korean projectile flew over Okinawa toward Pacific

The Japanese government has announced a North Korean projectile likely flew over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture heading toward the Pacific Ocean.

North Korea had earlier notified Japan Coast Guard that a launch was planned for sometime between August 24th and 30th.

The Japanese government issued alerts to Okinawa Prefecture through its J-Alert warning system at 3:54 a.m. on Thursday.

It also used its emergency information network systems to issue a notice at 4:07 a.m. that the projectile appeared to have passed over Okinawa Prefecture and was heading to the Pacific Ocean. The government issued an evacuation alert, but later lifted it.

The defense ministry and others say there are no reports of damage, and that the Self-Defense Forces took no steps to destroy the projectile.

The government is advising the public to stay away from anything that could be debris. Any sightings of possible debris should be reported to police, firefighters, the coast guard or other authorities.