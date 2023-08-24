Japan: N.Korean projectile flew over Okinawa toward Pacific
North Korea had earlier notified Japan Coast Guard that a launch was planned for sometime between August 24th and 30th.
The Japanese government issued alerts to Okinawa Prefecture through its J-Alert warning system at 3:54 a.m. on Thursday.
It also used its emergency information network systems to issue a notice at 4:07 a.m. that the projectile appeared to have passed over Okinawa Prefecture and was heading to the Pacific Ocean. The government issued an evacuation alert, but later lifted it.
The defense ministry and others say there are no reports of damage, and that the Self-Defense Forces took no steps to destroy the projectile.
The government is advising the public to stay away from anything that could be debris. Any sightings of possible debris should be reported to police, firefighters, the coast guard or other authorities.
NHK - Aug 24
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Aug 24
East Asia Forum - Aug 24
Shinzo Abe's long tenure as prime minister of Japan is notable for many reasons, but perhaps his most enduring achievements were made in the Diet where he led colleagues in passing several highly controversial bills sure to have an impact for many years to come.
NHK - Aug 24
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is now using generative artificial intelligence at all of its bureaus. About 50,000 civil servants can use the technology.
Reuters - Aug 24
Chinese group tours are back in Japan but anyone banking on them arriving in droves and splashing around cash like they did before the pandemic is likely to be disappointed.
News On Japan - Aug 23
Income inequality is growing again in Japan and approaching a record level due to increase in the elderly and lower incomes among active workers, according to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
News On Japan - Aug 23
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
NHK - Aug 23
Japanese weather officials forecast hot weather for much of Japan in the three months from September to November.
- Aug 23
Japan's education ministry plans to offer financial support to help schools attract new teachers. The move comes as fewer people want to enter the profession due to its long hours and heavy workload.
CBC News - Aug 23
Narita airport, one of Tokyo's main international gateways, projects an image of efficiency and service characteristic of Japan's economic prominence. But beneath the surface, there is a long and troubled history of farmland being seized and lives being lost over the airport's construction and continued presence.
South China Morning Post - Aug 23
Hong Kong will impose an indefinite ban on Japanese seafood imports from 10 prefectures and publish the results of daily tests on other food from the country starting on Thursday, when Tokyo begins to discharge treated waste water from the Fukushima power plant.
NHK - Aug 23
A major Japanese convenience store chain has started selling frozen "onigiri" rice balls on a trial basis. The aim is to reduce the frequency of deliveries to its outlets.
Kyodo - Aug 22
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.
Reuters - Aug 22
Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing into the sea more than 1 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, going ahead with a plan heavily criticised by China.
News On Japan - Aug 22
Former Prime Minister Suga of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has indicated his intention to advance discussions within the party regarding the legalization of "ride-sharing" in Japan, where private individuals provide ride services similar to taxis using their own cars.
euronews.com - Aug 22
At an annual event in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, people demonstrated their skills at scooping up small goldfish on Sunday.