Shinkansen reserved seat reservations available 1 year in advance, online service starts Oct 1
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 26 (News On Japan) - Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
JR Tokai (Central Japan Railway Company) has announced that starting from October 1, they will launch a service allowing reservations for reserved seats on the Tokaido, Sanyo, and Kyushu Shinkansen routes, which currently can be reserved only 1 month in advance. This service will be applicable for online reservations.
Latest video release of Tokyo DisneySea's new area "Fantasy Springs"
The latest video of Fantasy Springs, a new area at Tokyo DisneySea scheduled to open next spring, has been released.
China group tours return to Japan but 'explosive spending' unlikely
Chinese group tours are back in Japan but anyone banking on them arriving in droves and splashing around cash like they did before the pandemic is likely to be disappointed.
High temperatures forecast for much of Japan from September to November
Japanese weather officials forecast hot weather for much of Japan in the three months from September to November.
Japan's goldfish-catching contest lures 1,700 people
At an annual event in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, people demonstrated their skills at scooping up small goldfish on Sunday.
Cabs in Japan to stop displaying driver's name, photo
Japan's Transport Ministry has abolished the requirement for taxi drivers to display their name and photograph in their vehicles, local media reported on Monday.
English Menu in Japan Scam “Foreigner Tax”
A recent video of an experience about an English menu with different prices has arisen from my friends at Asian Boss and I thought it was good to talk about this since I got many messages about it.
Australian pilot explains airport act Japanese crew never fail to do
There is a simple tradition at airports in Japan you’ll struggle to spot in Australia or possibly anywhere else in the world.
Torrential rain from tropical storm Lan causes extensive damage in western Japan
Tropical storm Lan dumped torrential rain on the Chugoku and Kansai regions, western Japan. More details are emerging about the extent of the damage, including Tottori City, where authorities issued a heavy rain emergency warning.
Fresh interest in sumo draws tourists
Their interest piqued during COVID-19 lockdowns and by a new Netflix drama, a fresh rush of foreign tourists are flocking to Japan for a look inside the insular world of sumo.
Japan's ski resorts get creative in attracting summer visitors
Ski resort operators in Japan are devising a variety of attractions to lure tourists in the summer as the number of winter skiers and snowboarders keeps falling sharply. Instagrammable sites, including swings and a cafe amid magnificent landscapes, and activities such sliding and sauna bathing are among the various new attractions.
China resumes group tours to 78 more nations and regions, including Japan
The Chinese government has allowed the resumption of group tours by its citizens to 78 more countries and regions. The destinations include Japan, South Korea, India, the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.
Mt. Fuji trail use to be restricted when overcrowded
A local Japanese government said Wednesday it will work with police to restrict the number of hikers who can use a route to climb to the summit of Mt. Fuji if it becomes dangerous from overcrowding.
Iconic Tokyo clock tower to display Mickey Mouse design
In commemoration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the Ginza Clock Tower will temporarily transform into a Mickey Mouse design starting from October.
Severe tropical storm Khanun drenches Kyushu, Japan
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is bringing downpours to Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
Tokaido Shinkansen phases out snack carts
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
