Ex-cop faces 17 years jail for 'malicious acts' against women
千葉県警元警部に懲役17年求刑 複数女性に暴行などの罪 検察側「悪質な犯行」
TOKYO, Sep 01 (News On Japan) - A former inspector of the Chiba Prefectural Police has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for charges including assaulting multiple women, with prosecutors describing the crimes as "malicious acts."
The former inspector, Susumu Okada (46), was accused of assaulting three women within Chiba Prefecture between 2014 and August of last year. He was also charged with crimes such as secretly filming another woman.
During closing arguments made on Thursday, the prosecution pointed out that Okada had "shocked and distressed the victims" and had engaged in "malicious acts, utilizing the knowledge gained as a police officer to attempt to destroy evidence." As a result, the prosecution sought a 17-year prison sentence for Okada.
The defense argued that Okada had "liquidated all of his assets to provide compensation" and claimed that a 10-year prison sentence would be appropriate.
The verdict is scheduled to be delivered on September 27th.
Shibuya tackles menace of public drinking
News On Japan - Sep 01
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the culture of "public drinking" around Tokyo's Shibuya Station has been growing among locals and foreigners alike, forcing authorities to crack down on nuisance behaviour.
Ex-cop faces 17 years jail for 'malicious acts' against women
A former inspector of the Chiba Prefectural Police has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for charges including assaulting multiple women, with prosecutors describing the crimes as "malicious acts."
Carpenters dwindle 1/3 over last 40 years, '2024 Problem' looms
The number of carpenters has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will severely hamper growth in the construction industry.
Bento box sold at event causes fatal food poisoning
An unusually long, hot summer has caused a spate of food poisonings, with an elderly man in his 80s from Tanabe City, Wakayama Prefecture, dying from food poisoning caused by Salmonella bacteria after consuming a bento box sold during an event.
Eggs back on menu after 2 years
Fast-food chain Domino's Pizza has announced the resumption of "Tsukimi Quattro" pizza, which uses eggs, next month after a two-year hiatus.
Starlink and KDDI to provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan
Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently announced an agreement that would provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan. The service will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and KDDI’s national wireless spectrum.
Elementary school teacher secretly films students to 'see their undies'
A 25-year-old male teacher at an elementary school in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, has been dismissed from his position for secretly filming his female students, with a desire to see their underwear.
Osaka cracks down on 'American Street' hookers
Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.
'Safe and delicious': Japan's PM eats Fukushima fish to dispel worries after water release
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers enjoyed sashimi fished off the coast of Fukushima at a lunch meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to dispel safety concerns following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant.
Rising trend of hair removal for kids raises eyebrows
As summer kicks in and more skin is exposed, the trend of "kids' hair removal" is on the rise, particularly among elementary and junior high school students.
Police shoot man brandishing wooden sword
A police officer fired three gunshots at a man who attempted to seize a handgun and was brandishing a wooden sword early Wednesday on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka.
Japanese railways aim to simplify train fares for tourists
Tokyu Railways has started a trial of a system that allows passengers to go through ticket gates with their credit cards. One aim is to make it easier for foreign tourists to pay for train fares.
Google rolls out Japanese AI search
Google has rolled out an experimental version of its artificial intelligence-powered search engine in Japanese.
Toyota resumes domestic production at 12 factories
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
Angry locals nab bag snatcher in Tokyo
A security camera has captured the moment a bag snatcher on a motorbike was brought down by locals in Tokyo's Ueno district.
Japan's job situation worsens as price rises hit employers
The latest employment figures show that Japan's job market worsened in July as employers struggled with higher prices.
