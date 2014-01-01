Ex-cop faces 17 years jail for 'malicious acts' against women

The former inspector, Susumu Okada (46), was accused of assaulting three women within Chiba Prefecture between 2014 and August of last year. He was also charged with crimes such as secretly filming another woman.

During closing arguments made on Thursday, the prosecution pointed out that Okada had "shocked and distressed the victims" and had engaged in "malicious acts, utilizing the knowledge gained as a police officer to attempt to destroy evidence." As a result, the prosecution sought a 17-year prison sentence for Okada.

The defense argued that Okada had "liquidated all of his assets to provide compensation" and claimed that a 10-year prison sentence would be appropriate.

The verdict is scheduled to be delivered on September 27th.