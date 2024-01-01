Carpenters dwindle 1/3 over last 40 years, '2024 Problem' looms
TOKYO, Sep 01 (News On Japan) - The number of carpenters has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will severely hamper growth in the construction industry.
Japan's younger generation is particularly reluctant to enter this field due to low wages and difficult working conditions.
Adding to these challenges is the "2024 Problem" in the construction industry.
Starting from April next year, regulations on overtime work will be enforced, causing a reduction in the amount of work per person and exacerbating the labor shortage.
In response, companies are devising new strategies, TV Asahi reports.
Starlink and KDDI to provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan
Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently announced an agreement that would provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan. The service will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and KDDI’s national wireless spectrum.
Workers at Japan's famous department store to stage rare strike
Workers represented by a labor union at Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co. will stage a rare strike at the company's flagship store in Tokyo on Thursday, the union said Wednesday.
Toyota resumes domestic production at 12 factories
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
Japan's job situation worsens as price rises hit employers
The latest employment figures show that Japan's job market worsened in July as employers struggled with higher prices.
Whisky used to back long-term loans to Japanese distiller
Like loans, whisky and other fine spirits take time to mature. Japanese lenders are tapping into this common feature to extend distillers financing.
New concept Don Quijote store "Domise" opens in Shibuya
A new type of discount store "Don Quijote", also called "Domise", has opened in Shibuya, Tokyo.
Inequality growing again in Japan
Income inequality is growing again in Japan and approaching a record level due to increase in the elderly and lower incomes among active workers, according to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Beer battles begin as tax revision looms
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
Will the Bank of Japan be Forced to Hike Rates?
The Bank of Japan’s decades-long battle to generate inflation driven by growth in demand and wages appears to have received little assistance from the recent bout of global inflation.
SoftBank-backed chip firm Arm to list on Nasdaq in over $60 bil. IPO
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.
New condo prices in greater Tokyo surge over 50% in July
Prices for new condominiums in the greater Tokyo area jumped more than 50 percent in July from a year earlier.
The Rising Trend: Why More and More People Are Investing in the Stock Market in the US
Investing in the stock market has become more prevalent in the United States.
Exploring Japan's Forex Trading Impact on Global Economy
As you delve into the potent and fast-paced world of finance, there's no denying Japan's prowess and pivotal role in the global setting.
Competition heats up in Japan's remote control claw game market
Competition is heating up in the Japanese market for remote control claw machine games after playing the popular arcade game on smartphones quickly caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japanese stock market miracle more financial than real
The Japanese stock market has experienced an impressive upswing. Since January 2023, the Nikkei 225 index has risen by around 30 per cent — by far outperforming US and European stocks. The boom is driven by foreign investors, with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet’s Japan visit seen as a ‘stamp of approval’ for investing in Japan.
