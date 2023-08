Carpenters dwindle 1/3 over last 40 years, '2024 Problem' looms

, Sep 01 ( News On Japan ) - The number of carpenters has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will severely hamper growth in the construction industry.

Japan's younger generation is particularly reluctant to enter this field due to low wages and difficult working conditions.

Adding to these challenges is the "2024 Problem" in the construction industry.

Starting from April next year, regulations on overtime work will be enforced, causing a reduction in the amount of work per person and exacerbating the labor shortage.

In response, companies are devising new strategies, TV Asahi reports.