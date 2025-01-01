Salmon nets highest price in 5 years at this year's first auction

About 230 salmon from the brand "Ginsei," mainly caught along the Pacific coast of Hidaka, were put up for auction, with prices climbing to 23,500 yen, the highest in five years.

Naoki Kawai, from Takahashi Fisheries, commented, "We are expecting a good harvest similar to last year, so we anticipate that prices will decrease accordingly in the future. We have high hopes for that."

Starting next week, fishing is expected to begin in the Sea of Japan and along the Okhotsk coast, marking the full onset of the autumn salmon season.