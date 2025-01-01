Salmon nets highest price in 5 years at this year's first auction
サケの初競り 過去5年で最高値「前年並みに豊漁予想」 北海道
SAPPORO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - This year's first salmon auction at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market saw the highest prices in 5 years and salmon sizes overall larger than last year.
About 230 salmon from the brand "Ginsei," mainly caught along the Pacific coast of Hidaka, were put up for auction, with prices climbing to 23,500 yen, the highest in five years.
Naoki Kawai, from Takahashi Fisheries, commented, "We are expecting a good harvest similar to last year, so we anticipate that prices will decrease accordingly in the future. We have high hopes for that."
Starting next week, fishing is expected to begin in the Sea of Japan and along the Okhotsk coast, marking the full onset of the autumn salmon season.
Sep 04 (ANNnewsCH) - 札幌市の中央卸売市場で秋サケの初競りが行われました。去年よりも全体的に大きく、過去5年で最も高いご祝儀価格が付きました。 ...continue reading
Schools in Tokyo's richest ward to send all students to Singapore
News On Japan - Sep 05
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
Cow abuser bows deeply in court, awaits verdict
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
Record downpours pelt northern Kanto as atmospheric conditions destabilize
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Victims call for compensation, panel over alleged Johnny Kitagawa sex abuse
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
'Rare' Dashi parade celebrates Kishiwada 100th anniversary
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
This year's first salmon auction at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market saw the highest prices in 5 years and salmon sizes overall larger than last year.
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly singles falling prey to shady operators
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
AI-generated earthquake exhibition canceled over online 'fake news' outrage
The Tokyo Branch of the Japanese Red Cross Society has been forced to cancel an exhibition of AI-generated content marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake following outrage online claiming the subject matter was "fake news."
The 'Last Samurai' repels bike thieves in Brazil
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
Bulk Shopping! Lesotho ambassador goes on shopping spree at 'Don Quijote'
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
"The mainland media can't be trusted" - Okinawa photographer Mao Ishikawa
Mao Ishikawa, born in the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer. What exactly can we see from these dense photographs, where the distance between the photographer and the person being photographed is extremely close?
28-year-old son stabs father to death
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
Emblem for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics chosen
The design for the emblem of the "25th Summer Deaflympics," which will be held in Tokyo in 2025, has been decided.
'Awa Odori' box seats to be fully refunded due to violation of building code
Awa Odori, the largest dance festival in Japan, sparked controversy this year with the introduction of premium paid seating priced at 200,000 yen ($1,400) per person, which will now be fully refunded after building violations were discovered.
Flames engulf Chinese restaurant in Tokyo
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
