Sexual offense history verification to be mandated in Japan schools
TOKYO, Sep 06 (News On Japan) - As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
The agency proposes mandating verification for schools, daycare centers, and similar institutions, but for private tutoring schools and after-school childcare programs, there would be no obligation to use the verification system. Instead, the government will certify businesses that voluntarily choose to verify.
Initially, the verification will be limited to individuals with a previous conviction for a sexual offense as determined by the court.
Discussions on the period within which sexual offense history can be verified and related matters are ongoing, with the aim of submitting a bill in the autumn.
The Geisha Who Took Down a Prime Minister
In 1989, Uno Sōsuke burst onto the scene as the new prime minister of Japan. Only 69 days later, he'd resign - and all because of a geisha named Nakanishi Mitsuko.
Schools in Tokyo's richest ward to send all students to Singapore
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
Japan doctoral program admissions fall over 20% in 20 years
The number of students enrolling in doctoral programs in Japan has dropped by one-fifth over the past 20 years, government and other data show, in what business leaders say reflects the lack of attractive job opportunities for Ph.D.s.
All Japan's CRAZY CUSTOMS In 4 Minutes
I've been saying this but if you're not Japanese, then people won't care if you follow those customs or not, because they'll say "oh! you're a foreigner lel" and you can get away with most of the things
An inside look at Japan's growing immigrant population
Around 2.93 million foreigners were living in Japan as of the end of 2020, that's a record high propelled by a surge in technical trainees and overseas students.
Aussie parents separated from their children due to Japanese law
Aussie parents have been cut off from their children due to a Japanese law that means separated parents do not share custody. So far, at least 82 Australian children have been taken away from their parents.
Japan accepting more foreign residents with 'specified skilled worker' status
Japanese immigration authorities say the number of foreign residents with "specified skilled worker" status has doubled from last year.
Elementary school teacher secretly films students to 'see their undies'
A 25-year-old male teacher at an elementary school in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, has been dismissed from his position for secretly filming his female students, with a desire to see their underwear.
Rising trend of hair removal for kids raises eyebrows
As summer kicks in and more skin is exposed, the trend of "kids' hair removal" is on the rise, particularly among elementary and junior high school students.
All STUPIDEST Things Japanese People Say In 4 Minutes
Sometimes Japan is wild
Urgent proposal to tackle teacher shortages, long working hours
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
Mystery of the Komuso (ft. Renzoh Flutes and Hon-on Shakuhachi)
The Komuso are mysterious figures of old Japan. In this video, with the help of Shawn from Renzoh Flutes and Nick from Hon-on Shakuhachi, we will seek to discover the truth behind this fascinating figures and the music they played!
Day in the Life of a Japanese Train Conductor
This is the typical day working in Japan for a train railway conductor or Japanese electric railway company. We go inside their workplace to see Japanese work culture as they all work as a team to run the train line together in the small tranquil town of Choshi in Japan.
Number of school students in Japan falls to record low
The number of students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached an all-time low due to declining birthrates, a new survey reveals.
Education Ministry will seek funding to tackle teacher shortage
Japan's education ministry plans to offer financial support to help schools attract new teachers. The move comes as fewer people want to enter the profession due to its long hours and heavy workload.
