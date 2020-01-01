Sexual offense history verification to be mandated in Japan schools

The agency proposes mandating verification for schools, daycare centers, and similar institutions, but for private tutoring schools and after-school childcare programs, there would be no obligation to use the verification system. Instead, the government will certify businesses that voluntarily choose to verify.

Initially, the verification will be limited to individuals with a previous conviction for a sexual offense as determined by the court.

Discussions on the period within which sexual offense history can be verified and related matters are ongoing, with the aim of submitting a bill in the autumn.