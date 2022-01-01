Inflation hits hard at Summer festival stalls
Yakisoba noodles are selling widely for 800 yen, almost double pre-pandemic prices, and kushikatsu beef skewers are commanding prices of 1,000 yen.
The cause is, of course, soaring costs.
In a Japan where price stability and deflation have been largely the norm over the past few decades, rising prices are having an impact.
Prices went up for over 25,000 food items in 2022, and that number will go past 30,000 as of October 2023, according to TEIKOKU DATABANK, LTD.
Festival store operators need to pass on the costs of gasoline or diesel to travel to the festival site and gas to keep burners going to cook foods like noodles. Energy prices are skyrocketing. On top of that there are labor costs, all of which are driving up the prices of festival fare.
Many consumers are responding by avoiding purchases from stalls and instead picking up their food and drinks from convenience stores. The days may be over when a child could take a single 500 yen coin and use it to buy a treat from a festival stall.
Stall operators are coming up with ideas to deal with the loss of customers. A source says that to ensure a certain degree of income, instead of paying festival organizers a fee of, say 50,000 yen to open a stall, they give them 50,000 yen worth of tickets to use at the stall. Organizers can then hand out the tickets to neighborhood associations, sponsors and others to be used for purchases at the stalls.
Summer festivals are a part of Japanese summers and Japanese culture, says FNN Prime Online. It seems likely that a visit to the festival is now going to need some acceptance of paying premium prices to enjoy them.
News On Japan - Sep 11
Over the last several years, "Toyoko Kids" have been gathering in greater numbers in the backstreets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's red light district, with the latest alarming trend being to "overdose", or to knock themselves senseless on various drug concoctions.
News On Japan - Sep 11
A breathtaking display of Yonshakudama (Four Shaku Ball) fireworks -- an 800-meter "gigantic flower" in the sky, weighing 420kg -- took place at the Katagai Festival in Niigata over the weekend.
News On Japan - Sep 11
Summer festivals returned to Japan's neighborhoods in many areas for the first time in four years following the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have brought inflation with them.
News On Japan - Sep 11
The body of a Bangladeshi man has been found at the bottom of a river in Yamanashi Prefecture after he attempted to rescue drowning children on Sunday.
NHK - Sep 11
In the men's Rugby World Cup in France, Japan comfortably defeated Chile 42-12 in their opening group match.
NHK - Sep 11
Earthquakes have frequently been occurring near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan since Friday. The Meteorological Agency is calling on residents to stay on the alert for possible strong tremors for some time.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A Japanese man who was scheduled to be deported from a Thai immigration facility has escaped after stealing a police vehicle.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 53-year-old grandmother has been arrested for leaving her 2-year-old grandson in a car and causing his death in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A male taxi driver has been arrested following the death of man who was dragged 2 kilometers after a hit-and-run incident in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a Yokohama hotel closet.
NHK - Sep 10
The Japanese foreign minister has told the Ukrainian president that people from the public and private sectors in Japan will support the reconstruction of Ukraine.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
News On Japan - Sep 09
A man in his 30s who picked poisonous mushrooms near his home and ate them in a curry was left critically ill, and authorities are urging people not to pick or eat mushrooms that cannot be recognized as edible.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
News On Japan - Sep 09
A Chuo University athlete is fighting for life after colliding head-on with a car in a bicycle race in Hokkaido.
NHK - Sep 09
High moisture levels are causing atmospheric instability over the Kanto region centered around Tokyo and northeastern Japan's Tohoku region.