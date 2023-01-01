Japan opens first hydrogen station on expressway

TOKYO, Sep 17 ( News On Japan ) - The first hydrogen station on a national expressway in Japan has opened at the Tomei Service Area in Gotemba City, Shizuoka Prefecture, with the ability to supply six hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in just one hour.

Hydrogen is expected to be utilized in fuel cell vehicles as it does not emit carbon dioxide when used.

The government aims to have around 1,000 hydrogen stations by fiscal 2030, with approximately 170 already in place.