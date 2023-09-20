Japanese lawmaker's comment on Ainu people judged as human rights violation
TOKYO, Sep 21 (NHK) - Japanese legal authorities have acknowledged that a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party violated human rights by posting a discriminatory comment about the country's indigenous Ainu people.
LDP Lower House lawmaker Sugita Mio posted a comment on her blog and social media in 2016 about a UN conference she attended. She wrote, "A middle-aged woman cosplaying in an Ainu ethnic clothing appeared. Breathing the same air with her makes me feel unwell."
An Ainu woman who participated in the conference filed a complaint in March with the Sapporo legal affairs bureau in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, where the Ainu people originate. She called Sugita's remarks insulting, discriminatory and deny human rights.
The woman said the legal affairs bureau conducted an investigation and concluded that Sugita committed a human rights violation. The woman said bureau officials instructed the lawmaker in September to learn more about the Ainu culture and to be more discreet about what she says.
Sugita's office said it has been informed by the Justice Ministry that the human rights violation by her has been acknowledged as a fact.
Sugita had already been under fire for her past controversial remarks about LGBTQ+ people and other instances of discrimination.
The woman said the bureau's judgement is a big step and that she wants society to become a place where the Ainu and other socially vulnerable people find it easy to express their views.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu told reporters on Wednesday morning that discrimination against the Ainu because of their ethnicity should not be tolerated.
Matsuno said Ainu people should be allowed to live with pride in their ethnicity and that should be respected. He said the government must promote measures to realize such a society.
NHK - Sep 21
Japanese legal authorities have acknowledged that a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party violated human rights by posting a discriminatory comment about the country's indigenous Ainu people.
NHK - Sep 20
YouTuber and former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy has pleaded guilty to habitual intimidation of people online and other charges.
The Diplomat - Sep 19
In a competitive democracy, it is common for an up-and-coming political party to be attacked by the party in power, out of fear of being supplanted, but also by the bulk of the opposition parties, concerned that they will be pushed aside into obscurity.
forbes.com - Sep 19
The biggest surprise of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s latest cabinet reshuffle is his sudden embrace of “womenomics.”
Al Jazeera - Sep 18
Demonstrators have rallied outside a Tokyo court demanding justice for cancer patients suing - Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) - the operator of the damaged Fukushima Nuclear Plant.
malaysianow.com - Sep 13
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese Coast Guard said on Wednesday, just hours before leader Kim Jong Un was expected to meet President Vladimir Putin in Russia.
CNA - Sep 13
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replaced his defence and foreign ministers on Wednesday (Sep 13), while increasing the number of women in the cabinet, in a major reshuffle.
Reuters - Sep 12
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to replace his foreign and defence ministers, public broadcaster NHK reported on the eve of a planned cabinet reshuffle, as the beleaguered premier looks to boost his sagging popularity.
Firstpost - Sep 12
As G20 Summit 2023 concludes, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida gives a press briefing.
NHK - Sep 10
The Japanese foreign minister has told the Ukrainian president that people from the public and private sectors in Japan will support the reconstruction of Ukraine.
News On Japan - Sep 08
Chinese internet users have rallied behind a yakiniku restaurant in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, after it was ordered by authorities to remove a sign saying, "No Japanese Allowed."
Nikkei - Sep 07
Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen ($410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.
NHK - Sep 07
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Brookings Institution - Sep 07
On September 6, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies will host Solís to discuss key findings from her book and a panel of experts to evaluate Japan’s evolving role and its impact on the Indo-Pacific region.
devdiscourse.com - Sep 06
Japanese prosecutors formally indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said.
News On Japan - Sep 06
Due to a rapid increase in domestic and international tourists, the government has convened its first-ever countermeasure conference to prevent the negative impacts of 'over-tourism' such as traffic congestion and noise on the lives of local residents.