Duolingo's Japan user base increases fivefold

TOKYO, Sep 24 ( News On Japan ) - One of the most widely used language learning apps in the world, "Duolingo," continues to grow in Japan, with the number of users increasing fivefold over the past three years.

Top executive Luis von Ahn visited Japan and participated in an exclusive interview with TV Tokyo. Duolingo's goal is not only language education but also "wealth redistribution." This video delves into the strategy of Luis, who is also known as the developer of "Captcha" and "Recaptcha."