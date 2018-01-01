Arrests made in illegal dispatch of Cambodian trainees

TOKYO, Sep 30 ( News On Japan ) - Three individuals, including the president of a human resources dispatch company, have been arrested on suspicion of dispatching Cambodian trainee workers who had disappeared from their training sites at Japanese companies to a transportation company for employment.

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, a Cambodian broker had introduced foreign trainee workers who had disappeared via social media to the president of the company.

During a search of the transportation company in June, more than 20 Cambodian nationals were found working.

Police believe that the suspects had illegally dispatched approximately 200 individuals to the transportation company from 2018 until June of this year, generating sales of approximately 450 million yen.