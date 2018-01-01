Arrests made in illegal dispatch of Cambodian trainees
TOKYO, Sep 30 (News On Japan) - Three individuals, including the president of a human resources dispatch company, have been arrested on suspicion of dispatching Cambodian trainee workers who had disappeared from their training sites at Japanese companies to a transportation company for employment.
According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, a Cambodian broker had introduced foreign trainee workers who had disappeared via social media to the president of the company.
During a search of the transportation company in June, more than 20 Cambodian nationals were found working.
Police believe that the suspects had illegally dispatched approximately 200 individuals to the transportation company from 2018 until June of this year, generating sales of approximately 450 million yen.
News On Japan - Sep 30
Three individuals, including the president of a human resources dispatch company, have been arrested on suspicion of dispatching Cambodian trainee workers who had disappeared from their training sites at Japanese companies to a transportation company for employment.
THE CASUAL - Sep 28
Discover the timeless allure of Japanese denim! Join Reggie Casual as he delves into the world of Japanese denim fashion, its unique craftsmanship, and the cultural significance that sets it apart.
News On Japan - Sep 27
Part-time employees in Japan are limiting their working hours to avoid the burden of social insurance premiums, creating an income ceiling beyond which they are unwilling to work.
CNA - Sep 27
MUFG Bank is among three Japanese firms leading a US$290-million fundraising round for US spaceship company Sierra Space, spearheading a commercial "spaceport" project in the southwestern region of Oita, the Nikkei daily said on Tuesday (Sep 26).
NHK - Sep 26
Nissan Motor has ramped up its electric vehicle strategy in Europe with a bold new target. It plans to sell only EVs there by 2030.
Business Times - Sep 25
Singapore became the biggest investor in Japan's real estate sector this year, lured by the yen's weakness and growing demand in logistics and hospitality industries, according to Knight Frank.
News On Japan - Sep 24
Japanese entrepreneur Takafumi Horie held a press conference Friday announcing a 'big experiment' for his recently purchased radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu.
News On Japan - Sep 24
One of the most widely used language learning apps in the world, "Duolingo," continues to grow in Japan, with the number of users increasing fivefold over the past three years.
NHK - Sep 23
A survey by a private research firm in Japan has found an increasing number of listed companies are severing ties with talent agency Johnny & Associates over reported sex abuse by its late founder.
NHK - Sep 22
Policymakers at the Bank of Japan have decided to leave the central bank's easing program unchanged as they wrapped up their two-day meeting on Friday.
Nikkei - Sep 21
Nippon Television Holdings will acquire Studio Ghibli -- the globally acclaimed anime house known for smash hits like "Spirited Away" and director Hayao Miyazaki -- through subsidiary Nippon TV, the company announced on Thursday.
CNN - Sep 21
Toshiba said on Thursday that a $14 billion tender offer from private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) had ended in success — a deal which paves the way for the embattled industrial conglomerate to go private.
News On Japan - Sep 21
Japan McDonald's will reduce the frequency of delivering ingredients and supplies from its logistics warehouses to its stores by 20% starting next month.
The National - Sep 20
Judicial hearings on the $1 billion lawsuit that Carlos Ghosn has filed against Nissan, the auto company he used to head, have begun, with lawyers from both sides meeting the judge charged with overseeing the case in Beirut.
NHK - Sep 20
Average land prices in Japan have risen for a second straight year. Reinvigorated social and economic activity spurred by easing pandemic concern drove the increase.
Kyodo - Sep 20
SoftBank Group Corp said Tuesday that it will receive $5.12 billion in proceeds from the initial public offering of Arm Holdings Plc, a British chip designer under the Japanese conglomerate, by the end of September.