Arrests made in illegal dispatch of Cambodian trainees

TOKYO, Sep 30 (News On Japan) - Three individuals, including the president of a human resources dispatch company, have been arrested on suspicion of dispatching Cambodian trainee workers who had disappeared from their training sites at Japanese companies to a transportation company for employment.

According to Tokyo Metropolitan Police, a Cambodian broker had introduced foreign trainee workers who had disappeared via social media to the president of the company.

During a search of the transportation company in June, more than 20 Cambodian nationals were found working.

Police believe that the suspects had illegally dispatched approximately 200 individuals to the transportation company from 2018 until June of this year, generating sales of approximately 450 million yen.

News On Japan - Sep 30
The Secret of Japanese Denim: A MUST-HAVE for Your Wardrobe
THE CASUAL - Sep 28
Discover the timeless allure of Japanese denim! Join Reggie Casual as he delves into the world of Japanese denim fashion, its unique craftsmanship, and the cultural significance that sets it apart.
'Income ceiling' holding Japan's part-time workers back
News On Japan - Sep 27
Part-time employees in Japan are limiting their working hours to avoid the burden of social insurance premiums, creating an income ceiling beyond which they are unwilling to work.
Japan's MUFG Bank, two others lead US$290 million Sierra Space fundraising
CNA - Sep 27
MUFG Bank is among three Japanese firms leading a US$290-million fundraising round for US spaceship company Sierra Space, spearheading a commercial "spaceport" project in the southwestern region of Oita, the Nikkei daily said on Tuesday (Sep 26).
Nissan to go EV-only in Europe by 2030
NHK - Sep 26
Nissan Motor has ramped up its electric vehicle strategy in Europe with a bold new target. It plans to sell only EVs there by 2030.
Singapore is Japan's top property investor in 2023: report
Business Times - Sep 25
Singapore became the biggest investor in Japan's real estate sector this year, lured by the yen's weakness and growing demand in logistics and hospitality industries, according to Knight Frank.
'CROSS FM' Chairman Horiemon begins radio wave experiment
News On Japan - Sep 24
Japanese entrepreneur Takafumi Horie held a press conference Friday announcing a 'big experiment' for his recently purchased radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu.
Duolingo's Japan user base increases fivefold
News On Japan - Sep 24
One of the most widely used language learning apps in the world, "Duolingo," continues to grow in Japan, with the number of users increasing fivefold over the past three years.
More firms avoid using Johnny & Associates entertainers for their ads
NHK - Sep 23
A survey by a private research firm in Japan has found an increasing number of listed companies are severing ties with talent agency Johnny & Associates over reported sex abuse by its late founder.
Bank of Japan holds pat on monetary policy
NHK - Sep 22
Policymakers at the Bank of Japan have decided to leave the central bank's easing program unchanged as they wrapped up their two-day meeting on Friday.
Japan's Ghibli anime studio to be acquired by Nippon TV
Nikkei - Sep 21
Nippon Television Holdings will acquire Studio Ghibli -- the globally acclaimed anime house known for smash hits like "Spirited Away" and director Hayao Miyazaki -- through subsidiary Nippon TV, the company announced on Thursday.
Toshiba is set to delist in Japan after 74 years as part of $14 billion deal
CNN - Sep 21
Toshiba said on Thursday that a $14 billion tender offer from private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) had ended in success — a deal which paves the way for the embattled industrial conglomerate to go private.
Japan McDonald's to reduce deliveries to cope with looming '2024 Problem'
News On Japan - Sep 21
Japan McDonald's will reduce the frequency of delivering ingredients and supplies from its logistics warehouses to its stores by 20% starting next month.
Hearings begin in Carlos Ghosn's $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan
The National - Sep 20
Judicial hearings on the $1 billion lawsuit that Carlos Ghosn has filed against Nissan, the auto company he used to head, have begun, with lawyers from both sides meeting the judge charged with overseeing the case in Beirut.
Land prices in Japan up for 2nd year
NHK - Sep 20
Average land prices in Japan have risen for a second straight year. Reinvigorated social and economic activity spurred by easing pandemic concern drove the increase.
SoftBank Group to gain $5.12 billion proceeds from Arm IPO
Kyodo - Sep 20
SoftBank Group Corp said Tuesday that it will receive $5.12 billion in proceeds from the initial public offering of Arm Holdings Plc, a British chip designer under the Japanese conglomerate, by the end of September.
