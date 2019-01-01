Nagoya enforces 'No walking on escalators'

NAGOYA, Oct 01 ( News On Japan ) - Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.

Although there are no penalties for violating the ordinance, Nagoya City is encouraging passengers to "please stop and stand, as some people may have conditions that only allows them to stand while riding on the right lane of the escalator."

As one subway passenger pointed out, when the right lane is empty, everyone moves forward, "so if it's mandatory, everyone will stop, so there will be fewer accidents."

Nagoya is the first city in Japan to issue such an ordinance requiring people to stop on escalators.