Hokkaido's Asahidake covered by autumn foliage, season's first snowcap
NHK -- Oct 05
Autumn foliage is drawing visitors to Hokkaido's 2,291-meter Mount Asahidake in the Taisetsusan mountain range, the highest peak in Japan's northernmost prefecture.
Leaves near the summit began changing color in mid-September, about two weeks later than normal.
The red and yellow leaves are now best for viewing in the area around the 1,300-meter mark.
Weather officials say the season's first snowcap was observed on the peak on Wednesday, about nine days later than normal.
The autumn leaves can be enjoyed through mid-October.
Watch out for bears: Japan issues safety warning to those visiting mountains
Japan has issued a safety warning to people visiting its mountains during autumn, telling them to watch out for bears.
Typhoon Koinu moving north toward Japan's Okinawa
Japanese weather officials say the very strong typhoon Koinu is likely to approach the Sakishima Islands in the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday.
Japan Rail Pass ALTERNATIVES | Saving Money on Transportation
With the Japan Rail Pass' drastic price increase in 2023, many travellers will look for alternatives during their trip to Japan. In this video we are going to take a lot at some of the best alternatives to the Japan Rail Pass.
Japan's oldest shrine holds ritual 'tug-of-war'
The "Otsuna-kake Shinji" ritual, a tradition that has persisted for 1,300 years at the renowned Iwaya Shrine in Kumano City, Mie Prefecture, often regarded as Japan's most ancient shrine, was held on Monday.
Japan had hottest September ever, following scorching summer
Weather officials in Japan say average temperatures in September were the highest since recordkeeping began 125 years ago.
New tax for tourists visiting Miyajima goes into effect
Visitors to the western Japan island of Miyajima, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Itsukushima Shrine, must pay a tax to the city of Hatsukaichi, starting Sunday.
Japan Airlines unveils details about its new flagship aircraft: the Airbus A350-1000 which will fly to New York
Japan Airlines has revealed the details of its new A350-1000 aircraft, which it calls its new flagship aircraft, to replace the current long-haul aircraft for the airline, the Airbus A350-1000.
Nagoya enforces 'No walking on escalators'
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.
Fans celebrate test run of Kanazawa-Tsuruga bullet train
In preparation for the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen Kanazawa-Tsuruga section next March, welcome ceremonies were held Sunday at various train stations along the route.
Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector
Only a few women in Tokyo work as rickshaw runners. But thanks to postings on social media, more and more women are venturing into the traditional male-dominated profession.
Before You Go: Essential Information for Japanese Travelers to Spain
A 2019 survey found that Spain is one of the top three countries that Japanese people would like to visit in the future.
Unexpected snapshots by foreign visitors capture the charms of Japan
In August of this year, the number of foreign tourists who visited Japan was approximately 2.15 million, a staggering 13 times higher than August of the previous year, marking the third consecutive month with over 2 million visitors.
Salmon shortage leads to brown bear cubs dying in Japan
Brown bears usually wait to feed on pink salmon swimming upstream at the estuaries in Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido from mid-August to early October.
Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train trial runs begin ahead of new section opening
Trial runs of a bullet train of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line have begun in an extended part of the line set to open in March.
Foreigners flock to brutal 'midsummer pilgrimage'
The Shikoku pilgrimage takes pilgrims to 88 sacred sites scattered across the island, covering a total distance of roughly 1,200 kilometers.
