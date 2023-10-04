Hokkaido's Asahidake covered by autumn foliage, season's first snowcap

Autumn foliage is drawing visitors to Hokkaido's 2,291-meter Mount Asahidake in the Taisetsusan mountain range, the highest peak in Japan's northernmost prefecture.

Leaves near the summit began changing color in mid-September, about two weeks later than normal.

The red and yellow leaves are now best for viewing in the area around the 1,300-meter mark.

Weather officials say the season's first snowcap was observed on the peak on Wednesday, about nine days later than normal.

The autumn leaves can be enjoyed through mid-October.