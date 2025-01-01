Mixed reactions to new grade in 'Eiken' English test

TOKYO, Oct 07 ( News On Japan ) - The English Language Proficiency Test, known as "Eiken," will be introducing of a new level for the first time in 31 years, with the aim of implementing it from 2025.

Currently, Eiken has seven levels ranging from Grade 5 to Grade 1, with Grade Pre-2 considered equivalent to the first year of high school and Grade 2 equivalent to high school graduation.

Last week, the Eiken Foundation of Japan announced, "We will introduce a new 'level' between Grade Pre-2 and Grade 2."

The association says there is a high barrier between the two grades, taking two years to pass from the pre-2nd grade to the 2nd grade. Therefore, the association decided to create a new 'Kyu' in the hope of filling that gap and increasing the motivation of test takers.

What will this new level be called, and what practical level of English proficiency can one achieve by passing it?

